FIFA 20: Flashback Axel Witsel SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The Belgian was one of the standout TOTS cards in FIFA 19, and now you can pick that card up in FIFA 20!

The Bundesliga TOTSSF is here!

The German league is set to come back tomorrow but the top performing players to this point – including Haland and Lewandowski – have been rewarded with a spot in the TOTSSF.

One man who didn’t make the cut this time around is Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel, but EA have still awarded him a special Flashback card, in homage to his TOTS card from FIFA 19!

Here is everything you need to know about Belgians brand new card!

This Flashback Axel Witsel card won’t be available for long! The SBC will run for just three days, expiring on Monday, April 18.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are two squads that need submitting in order to unlock this card. The requirements for both are as follows:

BVB

Minimum of one Borussia Dortmund player

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 65

Reward: One Premium Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 64.75k PS4 / 68.2k Xbox One

The Red Devils

Minimum of one Belgium player

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 60

Reward: One Premium Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 110k PS4 / 102k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 174k PS4 / 170k Xbox One

You can find solutions for this SBC over on FUTBIN here.

Worth it?

This is a very nice card and, compared to previous SBC’s, it doesn’t come at an extortionate cost.

Witsel is in the ‘Gullit’ club, with every single one of his base stats over 80 rated and, as is to be expected from the 6’1” Belgian, his defending and physicality lead the way.

His 93-rated defending includes a monster 95-rated standing tackle, 93-rated sliding tackle and 91 defensive awareness. Couple that with a 91 OVR physicality and he’s going to be a very difficult man to beat.

A maximum 99-rated short pass and 99 composure means he’s going to be good on the ball and will be on hand to turn defence into attack in an instant.

4*/4* and H/M workrates are absolutely perfect for a CDM or, if you so desired, you could even stick Witsel at CB! This is a very good card, if you’ve got a Bundesliga team then you can’t be letting this one go wanting!