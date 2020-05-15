FIFA 20: Bundesliga TOTSSF Objectives Dilrosun & Sabitzer – How to unlock, in-game ratings, card reviews & more How to unlock, in-game ratings, card reviews & more

The two Bundesliga stars didn’t make the full TOTS, but you can still earn them for your club!

The Bundesliga may be restarting tomorrow, but the Bundesliga TOTSSF is here tonight!

The likes of Dortmund forward Erling Braut Haland and Bayern hitman Robert Lewandowski feature but as always there are two cards that you can pick up absolutely free!

Hertha wideman Javairo Dilrosun and Leipzig centre midfielder Marcel Sabitzer are the two men available via the Season Objectives menu.

Here is how you can unlock them for your FUT club!

How to unlock TOTSSF Dilrosun

There are four objectives that you will need to complete in order to unlock the Dutch winger. They can be done on either Squad Battles or Rivals and they are as follows:

Academy Action – Socre using Ajax players and Assist using Manchester City players in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals)

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack Blaze a Trail – Assist and Score in 4 separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using players with min. 89 PAC

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS Ligue 1 Prediction – Neymar, Mbappe & more

Dutch Delivery – Assist 2 goals with Crosses in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using Dutch players

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack Dynamic Dilrosun – Score a Finesse goal in 6 separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using Bundesliga midfielders with min. 4* Skill Moves

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

How to unlock TOTSSF Sabitzer

Again, there are four objectives that need completing in order to unlock Sabitzer.

Although, as his card is slightly better, the objectives are made more difficult in that they have to be completed on Rivals!

Ranged Rocket – Score an Outside of the Box goal in 2 separate Rivals matches using Midfielders with min. 80 SHO

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack Austrian Assistance – Assist in 3 separate Rivals matches using Austrian players

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS Serie A prediction – Immobile, Ronaldo & more

Leipzig Link – Assist with a Through Ball in 4 separate Rivals matches using players with max. 3* Skill Moves

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack Bundesliga Beast – Score and Assist in 8 separate Rivals wins using Bundesliga players with min. 4* Weak Foot

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

Worth the grind?

We’re going to put it out there, this Sabitzer card might just be the best objectives card of FIFA 20 so far!

Like with SBC Witsel, every single base stat on this card is over 80-rated, whilst his attacking stats are even better still!

90-rated shooting – including 95 rated shot power, 92 long shots and 90 positioning – paired with his 91-rated passing make him the perfect attacking minded central midfielder.

Dilrosun is no chump either, his pace (95 OVR) and dribbling (94 OVR) are very nice indeed although his shooting is a little on the low side and that 2* weak foot is going to cause issues.

Sabitzer is definitely worth doing and, given that the objectives for Dilrosun are quite straight forward, we’d recommend doing him too!

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 20’s Team of the Season Promo