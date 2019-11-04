FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Best USA Team - Pulisic, McKennie, Boyd & more

It’s MLS Cup week in the USA, with Western Conference Champiside Seattle Sounders, facing off against the Eastern Conference’s Toronto FC.

In anticipation of the Cup Final this Sunday (10th November), we bring you the best FUT made up of players from the USA.

The team has been built using players with American nationality and with the most suitable traits for each position.

GK - Zack Steffen (OVR 76)

Age: 24

Position: GK

Club: Fortuna Dusseldorf

Best Stats: 84 reflexes, 74 positioning, 74 kicking

Cost: 500 PS4 / 900 Xbox One

Zack Steffen is relishing the challenge of playing in the German top flight, putting in consistently excellent performances for Dusseldorf. These performances are making a case for him to return to England in the near future.

Excellent reflexes (84) and positioning stats (74) have enabled this keeper to de-throne Brad Guzan, and at such an affordable price, we urge you to bring this young goalkeeper into your squad.

Alternative option: Brad Guzan (OVR 72)

RB - DeAndre Yedlin (OVR 76)

Age: 25

Position: RWB, RB

Club: Newcastle United

Best Stats: 92 sprint speed, 86 stamina, 85 agility

Cost: 800 PS4 / 1000 Xbox One

Since joining from Spurs in 2017, Yedlin has had quite the journey with Newcastle, helping them progress to the Premier League in his first season, before retaining their top division spot over the next two years.

His physical attributes are strong, with 85 agility and 92 sprint speed meaning he can advance up the pitch in attack, then track back for his defensive duties. Pick him up for as little as 800 coins on PS4 or 1000 coins on Xbox One.

Alternative option: T. Chandler (OVR 75)

CB - Aaron Long (OVR 75)

Age: 26

Position: CB

Club: New York Red Bulls

Best Stats: 85 jumping, 82 strength, 78 sprint speed

Cost: 700 PS4 / 1500 Xbox One

Aaron Long is widely known as the late bloomer who has become the anchor of the men’s national team, as well as being the New York Red Bulls’ main man.

Players on PS4 will be happy to hear that Long costs half as much as he does on Xbox One, so make the most of the disparity in price and get him in your FUT squad.

Alternative option: Matt Miazga (OVR 73)

CB - John Brooks (OVR 79)

Age: 26

Position: CB

Club: VfL Wolfsburg

Best Stats: 82 strength, 82 heading accuracy, 82 standing tackle

Cost: 2.7K PS4 / 3K Xbox One

John Brooks has taken a significant step forward in his recovery from injury by starting in a friendly against Wolfsburg in October, but he still has quite a way to go to get back to his best.

Brooks’ style of play revolves around his impressive strength (82) and tackling ability (82), making him a physical problem for weaker attacking players. You can pick him up for around 3,000 coins on either Xbox One or PS4.

Alternative option: Matt Miazga (OVR 73)

LB - Antonee Robinson (OVR 70)

Age: 22

Position: LB, LWB

Club: Wigan Athletic

Best Stats: 87 sprint speed, 85 acceleration, 73 agility

Cost: 450 PS4 / 700 Xbox One

After spending a season on loan at Wigan in 2017, Antonee Robinson marked his return to the club over the summer with a £2 million signing fee.

Robinson, who possesses unbelievable pace (87 sprint speed) and agility, can be picked up for 450 coins on PS4 (which is a steal for a young player with such talent).

Alternative Option: Villafana (OVR 70)

CDM - Tyler Adams (OVR 76)

Age: 20

Position: CDM, RWB

Club: RB Leipzig

Best Stats: 86 stamina, 84 balance, 83 jumping

Cost: 750 PS4 / 1K Xbox One

Tyler Adams is another player who has struggled with injury over the summer, but he is now approaching his long-awaited return to football with RB Leipzig.

Adams is known for being able to play in numerous positions, but he is better known for having an engine that doesn’t stop, with his stamina rating (86). This youngster can be acquired for as little as 750 coins on PS4, so what are you waiting for?

Alternative option: Michael Bradley (OVR 76)

CM - Weston McKennie (OVR 76)

Age: 20

Position: CM, CDM

Club: FC Shalke

Country: USA

Best Stats: 92 jumping, 83 stamina, 82 aggression

Cost: 750 PS4 / 950 Xbox One

Weston McKennie is the 21-year-old centre mid who is already being called the future captain of Shalke by some of the fans. He had an incredible 2018-19 season, earning an 81 in form card last season.

McKennie impressed many with his dominance in aerial duels (92 jumping), but it is his stamina and aggressive style of play that make him an eye-catching defender. Pick him up for just under 1,000 coins on Xbox One and watch your team improve.

Alternative option: Wil Trapp (OVR 72)

CM - Darlington Nagbe (OVR 75)

Age: 28

Position: CM, CDM

Club: Atlanta United

Best Stats: 85 agility, 84 sprint speed, 83 composure

Cost: 350 PS4 / 600 Xbox One

Since joining Atlanta in 2017, Nagbe has become a vital part of the team, playing over 70 times across two seasons. His 85 agility, combined with 82 ball control makes the American a good player to have in the middle of the park.

His 84 sprint speed and 83 composure complete a well rounded midfielder, who can be yours for 350 coin on PS$ and 600 coins on Xbox One.

Alternative option: Sebastian Lletget (OVR 71)

RW - Tyler Boyd (OVR 75)

Age: 24

Position: RM, LM

Club: Besiktas JK

Best Stats: 88 acceleration, 87 agility, 86 balance

Cost: 400 PS4 / 550 Xbox One

Tyler Boyd has scored two goals across eight appearances for the US mens national team, making the most of his speed. Boyd’s acceleration (88), agility (87) and balance (86) separates him from his teammates and ensures him a regular spot in the mens national team.

Pick this young talent up for only 400 coins in FUT, and watch this energetic wide player find the gaps in your opposition’s defence.

Alternative option: Paul Arriola (OVR 73)

LW - Christian Pulisic (OVR 79)

Age: 20

Position: LW, RW

Club: Chelsea

Best Stats: 93 acceleration, 87 agility, 86 balance

Cost: 1K PS4 / 1K Xbox One

Christian Pulisic has become a recognisable name this year in the Premier League, consistently earning game time under Chelsea’s new manager Frank Lampard. Before this, he was consistently bagging goals and assists for the USA mens team.

Pulisic joined Chelsea over the summer, and was tasked with filling the Hazard-shaped hole in Chelsea’s attack. His immense acceleration (93) and balance statistics make him the ideal winger in any squad, and his 1,000 coin price tag makes him worth every penny.

Alternative option: Josh Sargent (OVR 68)

Jozy Altidore (OVR 76)

Age: 29

Position: ST

Club: Toronto FC

Best Stats: 92 strength, 81 shot power, 80 aggression

Cost: 700 PS4 / 700 Xbox One

Jozy Altidore is a brute of a striker, using his physicality, power and overall aggression to help his side on the offensive end. The target forward has already contributed to a number of goals and assists for Toronto this season, and shows no sign of losing his impressive form.

You can acquire Altidore for just 700 coins on either console, which is remarkably low considering the noticeable impact that he has on games he plays in.

Alternative option: Gyasi Zardes (OVR 71)

The Ultimate USA team

Unless you are a massive lover of soccer, it is unlikely that you will be using a full side of players from the USA.

Look to use this team with one of our other teams, such as the Ultimate MLS team to make a truly unstoppable hybrid.

Let us know in the comments what team you are using in FUT this year.

