FIFA 20 Career Mode: Best Young Right Backs (RBs & RWBs) to sign – Alexander-Arnold, Wan-Bissaka & more

These youngsters are already among the world’s best, but how much will they cost to sign?

The right back position is possibly the hardest role to fill on Career Mode.

With such a lack of top talent on the right flank, your best bet is to bring in a young talent and nurture them to their full potential.

Luckily for you, we’ve compiled a list of the best young right backs on FIFA 20, helping you bolster your team for years to come.

Note that the cards below display FUT ratings, whereas the most up-to-date Career Mode ratings are displayed next to the player names.

How to choose the best right backs (RBs & RWBs) on FIFA 20 Career Mode

Here we are looking at the best young right backs (RB) and right wing-backs (RWB) aged between 20 and 23 years old.

They will all start the 2019/20 season with a rating of at least 75, with the potential to improve to at least 80.

These young defenders may start off as fringe players, but with the right nurturing, they will break their way in to your first team and in to the top echelon of world football.

Be ready to pay the big bucks for these high potential prospects, but they will soon make it worth your while.

For a full list of all the best young right backs (RBs) on Career Mode, look at the table at the end of this page.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 85 – POT 90)

Age: 20

Position(s): RB

Club: Liverpool

Country: England

Value: £41.4 million (Release Clause: £79.7 million)

Wage: £84,000 a week

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a testament to the Liverpool youth system. Having worked his way up the age groups he is now Liverpool’s starting right back and considered one of the best in his position in the world. He made 16 assists from his advanced full back position for Liverpool last season and was instrumental in winning the Champions League.

His £79.7 million release clause seems high but not when you consider he can grow to 90 overall – you’ll have to offer an increase on his current £84,000 a week wage.

Lukas Klostermann (OVR 81 – POT 85)

Age: 23

Position(s): RB, LB, RWB

Club: RB Leipzig

Country: Germany

Value: £18.5 million (Release Clause: £32.7 million)

Wage: £44,000 a week

Having played 159 times for RB Leipzig’s first team, Klostermann is already an experienced right back at just 23 years old, occasionally filling in at centre back, left back or even in the midfield.

The German has a strong potential of 85, and currently possesses strong defending and pace ratings. His release clause of £32.7 million is a fair price, but you will have to increase his wages to £55,000 a week.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (OVR 81 – POT 89)

Age: 21

Position(s): RB, RWB

Club: Manchester United

Country: England

Value: £21.2 million (Release Clause: £44.4 million)

Wage: £73,000 a week

In an average to poor season for Palace, which saw them finish 12th in the Premier League, Wan-Bissaka was a stand-out performer playing in 35 of their Premier League games. His quality did not go unnoticed and he moved to Man United for £49.5 million last summer.

Wan-Bissaka’s release clause is just £44.4 million, meaning you could steal him from Man United immediately for a cut price. You may have to offer him more than his £73,000 a week wage to lure him away from Manchester.

Benjamin Pavard (OVR 80 – POT 85)

Age: 23

Position(s): RB, CB

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: France

Value: £15.8 million (Release Clause: £27.2 million)

Wage: £68,000 a week

Benjamin Pavard is known for scoring the goal of the tournament in the 2018 World Cup against Argentina – not exactly what most right backs are known for.

The young Frenchman has a potential of 85 and is already more than capable to start for most teams. Therefore, his release clause of £27.2 million is an absolute steal, but you’ll likely have to up his current wages.

Alvaro Odriozola (OVR 79 – POT 84)

Age: 23

Position(s): RB

Club: Bayern Munich (on loan)

Country: Spain

Value: £13.5 million

Wage: £65,000 a week

After impressing at Real Sociedad, Alvaro Odriozola won himself a £27 million move to Real Madrid in 2018. This move didn’t quite go to plan, but Odriozola has experienced a new lease of life since moving to Bayern on loan.

Odriozola has decent all round stats for a right back, so it’s easy to see why his potential is 84. You’ll have to wait until the Spaniard returns to Madrid before signing him, at which point he will set you back around £30 million.

Denzel Dumfries (OVR 78 – POT 82)

Age: 23

Position(s): RB

Club: PSV

Country: Netherlands

Value: £10.8 million (Release Clause: £15.9 million)

Wage: £14,000 a week

Having signed for PSV in 2018, Dumfries had a great first season with the Dutch club. They finished second in the Eredivisie, but conceded the least goals out of any team in the league (26 goals) and Dumfries played a huge part in this success.

The Dutch full back is a physical specimen – so long as you work on his adequate tackling stats he could be an intimidating figure on the right flank for your team. You will have to pay the Dutchman’s £15.9 million release clause and improve his wage to £35,000 a week for his services.

Gonzalo Montiel (OVR 77 – POT 84)

Age: 22

Position(s): RB, RWB

Club: River Plate

Country: Argentina

Value: £9.9 million (Release Clause: £15.8 million)

Wage: £17,000 a week

Gonzalo Montiel has been of incredible value to River Plate this season – playing across right back, centre back and left back, he is truly a utility defender. However, his primary position is on the right flank where he’s showing amazing promise for his age.

For £15.8 million you can sign a 22 year old with 84 potential – not a bad deal at all. However, you’ll have to increase Montiel’s wages to secure his signature.

Fabricio Bustos (OVR 77 – POT 82)

Age: 23

Position(s): RB, RWB, RM

Club: Independiente

Country: Argentina

Value: £9.5 million (Release Clause: £14.9 million)

Wage: £16,000 a week

Bustos is a product of the Independiente youth system and has seen his first team game time grow steadily over the last few years. He has amassed 115 appearances for the Argentinian side and helped them qualify for the Copa Sudamericana last season.

The Argentine is fast enough to keep pace with most attackers and also has decent tackling stats. Bustos will cost you his £14.9m release clause and increased wages of £25,000 a week.

Valentino Lazaro (OVR 77 – POT 82)

Age: 23

Position(s): RWB, RM, RB

Club: Newcastle United (on loan)

Country: Austria

Value: £9.5 million

Wage: £28,000 a week

After impressing in the Bundesliga, Valentino Lazaro earned himself a move to Inter last summer. However, the young Austrian didn’t get much game time so he moved to Newcastle United on loan in January 2020.

His 82 overall potential indicates that Lazaro has a bright future, but you’ll have to wait until he returns to Inter to sign him. He’ll likely cost around £20 million by that point and you’ll have to improve his current wages.

Joakim Maehle (OVR 76 – POT 83)

Age: 22

Position(s): RB

Club: KRC Genk

Country: Denmark

Value: £8.6 million (Release Clause: £14.5 million)

Wage: £12,000 a week

Maehle made 30 league appearances last season, helping KRC Genk win the Belgium first division trophy. Perhaps he is ready for a new challenge?

He has fantastic physical stats, so if you work on his defending and crossing he could become a dangerous right back for your team. The Dane will set you back £14.5 million and £20,000 a week in wages.

All the Best Young Right Backs (RB) on FIFA 20

Player Age Pos Club Country OVR POT V W T. Alexander-Arnold 20 RB Liverpool England 85 90 £41.4m £84k L. Klostermann 23 RB LB RWB RB Leipzig Germany 81 85 £18.5m £44k A. Wan-Bissaka 21 RB Man Utd England 81 89 £21.2m £73k B. Pavard 23 RB CB Bayern Munich French 80 85 £15.8m £68k Odriozola 23 RB Bayern Munich* Spain 79 84 £13.4m £65k D. Dumfries 23 RB PSV Netherlands 78 82 £10.8m £14k G. Montiel 22 RB RWB River Plate Argentina 77 84 £9.9m £17k F. Bustos 23 RB RWB RM Independiente Argentina 77 82 £9.5m £16k V. Lazaro 23 RWB RM RB Newcastle* Austria 77 82 £9.5m £28k J. Maehle 22 RB Genk Denmark 76 83 £8.6m £12k B. Henrichs 22 RB LB RM Monaco Germany 76 83 £8.6m £24k M. Celik 22 RB Lille Turkey 76 83 £8.6m £24k D. Calabria 22 RB AC Milan Italy 76 82 £8.6m £24k Aurelio Buta 22 RB RM Royal Antwerp Portugal 76 82 £8.6m £9k N. Mazraoui 21 RB CM Ajax Morocco 76 82 £8.6m £11k Diogo Dalot 20 RB LB Man Utd Portugal 75 85 £9m £49k Emerson 20 RB RM RWB Real Betis Brazil 75 85 £9m £13k A. Maitland-Niles 21 RWB RB RM Arsenal England 75 83 £8.1m £37k J. Kenny 22 RB Schalke* England 75 83 £8.1m £19k Pablo Maffeo 21 RB LB Girona* Spain 75 82 £7.7m £6k V. Rosier 22 RB LB Sporting France 75 82 £7.7m £9k

Another great way to utilise your Career Mode transfer budget is through contract expiry signings.

Players who are in the final six months of their contract can be signed on pre-contract agreements for free, meaning you don’t have to exhaust your entire budget to bring in top-class players.

Head here for everything you need to know about contract expiry signings and which top talents are available for pre-contract agreements in FIFA 20.