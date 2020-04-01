[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

FIFA 20 Career Mode: Best Young Right Backs (RBs & RWBs) to sign – Alexander-Arnold, Wan-Bissaka & more

These youngsters are already among the world’s best, but how much will they cost to sign?

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Apr 1, 2020

The right back position is possibly the hardest role to fill on Career Mode.

With such a lack of top talent on the right flank, your best bet is to bring in a young talent and nurture them to their full potential.

Luckily for you, we’ve compiled a list of the best young right backs on FIFA 20, helping you bolster your team for years to come.

Note that the cards below display FUT ratings, whereas the most up-to-date Career Mode ratings are displayed next to the player names.

Realsports101 728x90
NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!
 

Contents hide
1 NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!
2 How to choose the best right backs (RBs & RWBs) on FIFA 20 Career Mode
3 Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 85 – POT 90)
4 Lukas Klostermann (OVR 81 – POT 85)
5 Aaron Wan-Bissaka (OVR 81 – POT 89)
6 Benjamin Pavard (OVR 80 – POT 85)
7 Alvaro Odriozola (OVR 79 – POT 84)
8 Denzel Dumfries (OVR 78 – POT 82)
9 Gonzalo Montiel (OVR 77 – POT 84)
10 Fabricio Bustos (OVR 77 – POT 82)
11 Valentino Lazaro (OVR 77 – POT 82)
12 Joakim Maehle (OVR 76 – POT 83)
13 All the Best Young Right Backs (RB) on FIFA 20

How to choose the best right backs (RBs & RWBs) on FIFA 20 Career Mode

Here we are looking at the best young right backs (RB) and right wing-backs (RWB) aged between 20 and 23 years old.

They will all start the 2019/20 season with a rating of at least 75, with the potential to improve to at least 80.

These young defenders may start off as fringe players, but with the right nurturing, they will break their way in to your first team and in to the top echelon of world football.

Be ready to pay the big bucks for these high potential prospects, but they will soon make it worth your while.

For a full list of all the best young right backs (RBs) on Career Mode, look at the table at the end of this page. 

Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 85 – POT 90)

Age: 20

Position(s): RB

Club: Liverpool

Country: England

Value: £41.4 million (Release Clause: £79.7 million)

Wage: £84,000 a week

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a testament to the Liverpool youth system. Having worked his way up the age groups he is now Liverpool’s starting right back and considered one of the best in his position in the world. He made 16 assists from his advanced full back position for Liverpool last season and was instrumental in winning the Champions League.

His £79.7 million release clause seems high but not when you consider he can grow to 90 overall – you’ll have to offer an increase on his current £84,000 a week wage.

Lukas Klostermann (OVR 81 – POT 85)

Age: 23

Position(s): RB, LB, RWB

Club: RB Leipzig

Country: Germany

Value: £18.5 million (Release Clause: £32.7 million)

Wage: £44,000 a week

Having played 159 times for RB Leipzig’s first team, Klostermann is already an experienced right back at just 23 years old, occasionally filling in at centre back, left back or even in the midfield.

The German has a strong potential of 85, and currently possesses strong defending and pace ratings. His release clause of £32.7 million is a fair price, but you will have to increase his wages to £55,000 a week.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (OVR 81 – POT 89)

Age: 21

Position(s): RB, RWB

Club: Manchester United

Country: England

Value: £21.2 million (Release Clause: £44.4 million)

Wage: £73,000 a week

In an average to poor season for Palace, which saw them finish 12th in the Premier League, Wan-Bissaka was a stand-out performer playing in 35 of their Premier League games. His quality did not go unnoticed and he moved to Man United for £49.5 million last summer.

Wan-Bissaka’s release clause is just £44.4 million, meaning you could steal him from Man United immediately for a cut price. You may have to offer him more than his £73,000 a week wage to lure him away from Manchester.

Benjamin Pavard (OVR 80 – POT 85)

odriozola fifa 20 base card

Age: 23

Position(s): RB, CB

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: France

Value: £15.8 million (Release Clause: £27.2 million)

Wage: £68,000 a week

Benjamin Pavard is known for scoring the goal of the tournament in the 2018 World Cup against Argentina – not exactly what most right backs are known for.

READ MORE: All the best 2020 Contract Expiry signings on FIFA 20 Career Mode

The young Frenchman has a potential of 85 and is already more than capable to start for most teams. Therefore, his release clause of £27.2 million is an absolute steal, but you’ll likely have to up his current wages.

Alvaro Odriozola (OVR 79 – POT 84)

Age: 23

Position(s): RB

Club: Bayern Munich (on loan)

Country: Spain

Value: £13.5 million 

Wage: £65,000 a week

After impressing at Real Sociedad, Alvaro Odriozola won himself a £27 million move to Real Madrid in 2018. This move didn’t quite go to plan, but Odriozola has experienced a new lease of life since moving to Bayern on loan.

Odriozola has decent all round stats for a right back, so it’s easy to see why his potential is 84. You’ll have to wait until the Spaniard returns to Madrid before signing him, at which point he will set you back around £30 million.

Denzel Dumfries (OVR 78 – POT 82)

Age: 23

Position(s): RB

Club: PSV

Country: Netherlands

Value: £10.8 million (Release Clause: £15.9 million)

Wage: £14,000 a week

Having signed for PSV in 2018, Dumfries had a great first season with the Dutch club. They finished second in the Eredivisie, but conceded the least goals out of any team in the league (26 goals) and Dumfries played a huge part in this success.

READ MORE: All the best young centre backs (CB) to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode

The Dutch full back is a physical specimen – so long as you work on his adequate tackling stats he could be an intimidating figure on the right flank for your team. You will have to pay the Dutchman’s £15.9 million release clause and improve his wage to £35,000 a week for his services.

Gonzalo Montiel (OVR 77 – POT 84)

montiel fifa 20 base card

Age: 22

Position(s): RB, RWB

Club: River Plate

Country: Argentina

Value: £9.9 million (Release Clause: £15.8 million)

Wage: £17,000 a week

Gonzalo Montiel has been of incredible value to River Plate this season – playing across right back, centre back and left back, he is truly a utility defender. However, his primary position is on the right flank where he’s showing amazing promise for his age.

For £15.8 million you can sign a 22 year old with 84 potential – not a bad deal at all. However, you’ll have to increase Montiel’s wages to secure his signature.

Fabricio Bustos (OVR 77 – POT 82)

Age: 23

Position(s): RB, RWB, RM

Club: Independiente

Country: Argentina

Value: £9.5 million (Release Clause: £14.9 million)

Wage: £16,000 a week

Bustos is a product of the Independiente youth system and has seen his first team game time grow steadily over the last few years. He has amassed 115 appearances for the Argentinian side and helped them qualify for the Copa Sudamericana last season.

READ MORE: All the best young strikers (ST & CF) to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode

The Argentine is fast enough to keep pace with most attackers and also has decent tackling stats. Bustos will cost you his £14.9m release clause and increased wages of £25,000 a week.

Valentino Lazaro (OVR 77 – POT 82)

lazaro fifa 20 base card

Age: 23

Position(s): RWB, RM, RB

Club: Newcastle United (on loan)

Country: Austria

Value: £9.5 million

Wage: £28,000 a week

After impressing in the Bundesliga, Valentino Lazaro earned himself a move to Inter last summer. However, the young Austrian didn’t get much game time so he moved to Newcastle United on loan in January 2020.

His 82 overall potential indicates that Lazaro has a bright future, but you’ll have to wait until he returns to Inter to sign him. He’ll likely cost around £20 million by that point and you’ll have to improve his current wages.

Joakim Maehle (OVR 76 – POT 83)

Age: 22

Position(s): RB

Club: KRC Genk

Country: Denmark

Value: £8.6 million (Release Clause: £14.5 million)

Wage: £12,000 a week

Maehle made 30 league appearances last season, helping KRC Genk win the Belgium first division trophy. Perhaps he is ready for a new challenge?

He has fantastic physical stats, so if you work on his defending and crossing he could become a dangerous right back for your team. The Dane will set you back £14.5 million and £20,000 a week in wages.

READ MORE: Best young right wingers (RW & RM) to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode

All the Best Young Right Backs (RB) on FIFA 20

PlayerAgePosClubCountryOVRPOTVW
T. Alexander-Arnold20RBLiverpoolEngland8590£41.4m£84k
L. Klostermann23RB LB RWBRB LeipzigGermany8185£18.5m£44k
A. Wan-Bissaka21RBMan UtdEngland8189£21.2m£73k
B. Pavard23RB CBBayern MunichFrench8085£15.8m£68k
Odriozola23RBBayern Munich*Spain7984£13.4m£65k
D. Dumfries23RBPSVNetherlands7882£10.8m£14k
G. Montiel22RB RWBRiver PlateArgentina7784£9.9m£17k
F. Bustos23RB RWB RMIndependienteArgentina7782£9.5m£16k
V. Lazaro23RWB RM RBNewcastle*Austria7782£9.5m£28k
J. Maehle22RBGenkDenmark7683£8.6m£12k
B. Henrichs22RB LB RMMonacoGermany7683£8.6m£24k
M. Celik22RBLilleTurkey7683£8.6m£24k
D. Calabria22RBAC MilanItaly7682£8.6m£24k
Aurelio Buta22RB RMRoyal AntwerpPortugal7682£8.6m£9k
N. Mazraoui21RB CMAjaxMorocco7682£8.6m£11k
Diogo Dalot20RB LBMan UtdPortugal7585£9m£49k
Emerson20RB RM RWBReal BetisBrazil7585£9m£13k
A. Maitland-Niles21RWB RB RMArsenalEngland7583£8.1m£37k
J. Kenny22RBSchalke*England7583£8.1m£19k
Pablo Maffeo21RB LBGirona*Spain7582£7.7m£6k
V. Rosier22RB LBSportingFrance7582£7.7m£9k

READ MORE: All the best wonderkid attacking midfielders (CAM) on FIFA 20 Career Mode

Another great way to utilise your Career Mode transfer budget is through contract expiry signings.

Players who are in the final six months of their contract can be signed on pre-contract agreements for free, meaning you don’t have to exhaust your entire budget to bring in top-class players.

Head here for everything you need to know about contract expiry signings and which top talents are available for pre-contract agreements in FIFA 20.

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

Leave a Reply

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.