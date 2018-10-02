FIFA 19 Career Mode: Best young centre backs (CB) to sign

Centre backs are such a tough position to sign for, not only because they have to face some of the most ferocious attacking players in the world, but also because there is a lack of quality young defenders coming through. On Career Mode you will have your work cut out looking for star defenders, especially with the sky-high prices in the transfer market; Manchester City’s back four of Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Benjamin Mendy cost £201m.

How to choose the best young centre backs (CBs) on FIFA 19 Career Mode

Here we are looking at the best centre backs (CBs) aged 25 and under at the start of Career Mode on FIFA 19. These players all have a starting overall of at least 65, but can improve to a potential of 80. Players in and around the first team at the moment, but can go on and become some of the best defenders in the world.

Young players can be expensive due to their high potentials, but with centre backs one of the cheaper areas of the pitch, there are bargains to be had. A player can also outgrow their potential if they are playing considerably well for a lengthy period.

For a full list of ALL the best young centre backs (CBs) on Career Mode, look at the table at the end of this page.

Jonathan Tah (OVR 83 – POT 88)

Age: 22

Positions: CB

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Country: Germany

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 93 strength, 88 standing tackle, 84 sliding tackle

Cost: £40 million (release clause)

Wage: £54,000 a week

Jonathan Tah is already on the cusp of the world class bracket aged just 22, and with the Germany defence looking shaky during the World Cup over the summer, it could be time for a change. Tah has already chalked up over 110 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen since joining from Hamburg in 2015, earning three Germany caps.

Powerhouse defender Tah has stats of 93 strength, 88 standing tackle and 84 sliding tackle on FIFA 19. Those give him an 83 overall which can rise to a potential of 88. A fee of £40 million release clause is just about worth it, but you will also need to improve his £54,000 a week wages.

Manuel Akanji (OVR 79 – POT 87)

Age: 23

Positions: CB

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: Switzerland

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 84 strength, 84 sprint speed, 82 marking

Cost: £26.8 million (release clause)

Wage: £43,000 a week

Staying in Germany, Manuel Akanji looks to be the new rock at the back for Borussia Dortmund following the departure of Sokratis (OVR 84) over the summer. The Swiss international joined from Basel last season and made 11 Bundesliga appearances. The BVB defence does have a habit of leaking goals however, so the 23-year-old will look to form a more solid partnership with either Omer Toprak (OVR 82) or Abdou Diallo (OVR 78).

A release fee of £26.8 million will get Akanji along with wages of £43,000 a week. His abilities of 84 strength, 84 sprint speed and 82 marking take him to a 79 overall which can improve all the way to 87.

Jamaal Lascelles (OVR 78 – POT 83)

Age: 24

Positions: CB

Club: Newcastle United

Country: England

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 85 jumping, 84 strength, 83 aggression

Cost: £19 million

Wage: £36,000 a week

Jamaal Lascelles has been solid for Newcastle ever since their promotion season back to the Premier League. Aged 24, he is already the Magpies skipper and if he can shake off some injury niggles, an England call-up will come soon enough.

Centre back Lascelles has been a Career Mode favourite for some time, due to his 78 overall being able to rise to an 83 potential. That will cost you around £19 million and wages of £36,000 a week, getting you his abilities of 85 jumping, 84 strength and 83 aggression.

Jemerson (OVR 78 – POT 81)

Age: 25

Positions: CB

Club: Monaco

Country: Brazil

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 83 jumping, 81 reactions, 80 standing tackle

Cost: £15 million

Wage: £51,000 a week

Jemerson has been a regular at the back for Monaco for two seasons now, meaning he was an important part of their fantastic Ligue 1 success in 2017. With big names leaving the principality, there is a greater onus on the Brazilian at the back, but he does still have the solid Kamil Glik (OVR 83) alongside him.

Abilities of 83 jumping, 81 reactions and 80 standing tackle take Jemerson to a 78 overall, which can rise to 81. You will only need £15 million to snap him up with wages of £51,000 a week.

Dominique Heintz (OVR 77 – POT 80)

Age: 25

Positions: CB

Club: Freiburg

Country: Germany

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 83 strength, 81 standing tackle, 77 heading accuracy

Cost: £12 million

Wage: £20,000 a week

A man you may not be familiar with, Dominique Heintz suffered relegation from the Bundesliga with Koln last season, but his performances for Die Geissbocke over the last three years earned him a switch to Freiburg over the summer. He has gone straight into the starting lineup and is the highest-rated defender at the club on FIFA 19.

Heintz’s overall of 77 consists of 83 strength, 81 standing tackle and 77 heading accuracy which can improve as he increases to a potential of 80. You will need to hold off until January to sign him, but he only costs around £12 million with wages of £20,000 a week.

Tin Jedvaj (OVR 76 – POT 83)

Age: 22

Positions: CB, RB

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Country: Croatia

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 83 aggression, 82 jumping, 77 sliding tackle

Cost: £15.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £42,000 a week

A talented defender, but Tin Jedvaj suffered a difficult season last year with the Bayer Leverkusen man restricted to just 10 Bundesliga appearances due to leg injury. He returned in December and his form in the remainder of the campaign was enough to take him to the World Cup with Croatia, but he only made one appearance in the tournament.

The 22-year-old Jedvaj has a 76 overall and 83 potential on Career Mode, with his best stats being 83 aggression, 82 jumping and 77 sliding tackle. You can sign him by matching his £15.9 million release clause and offering wages of £42,000 a week.

Lisandro Magallan (OVR 76 – POT 83)

Age: 24

Positions: CB

Club: Boca Juniors

Country: Argentina

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 90 jumping, 80 strength, 78 stamina

Cost: £13.4 million (release clause)

Wage: £19,000 a week

Out in Argentina we find Boca Juniors centre back Lisandro Magallan who has racked up 67 appearances for the club. He did lift the Argentine title in 2015, but is yet to taste silverware since. If that doesn’t change, he could be on his way to Europe in the near future.

Magallan, 24, has attributes of 90 jumping, 80 strength and 78 stamina on FIFA 19. Those take him to a 76 overall which can improve to a potential of 83, costing a £13.4 million release clause and wages of £19,000 a week.

Eder Militao (OVR 75 – POT 86)

Age: 20

Positions: CB, RB

Club: Porto

Country: Brazil

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 84 stamina, 82 jumping, 80 aggression

Cost: £17 million

Wage: £8,000 a week

Eder Militao switched Brazil for Portugal over the summer, with the 20-year-old departing Sao Paulo and heading to giants Porto. Able to play as a centre back or right back, Militao has already made his debut for the Brazil national team and is certainly a man for the future.

You will need to wait until January to pinch Militao where he will cost around £17 million with wages of £8,000 a week. That will get you his stats of 84 stamina, 82 jumping and 80 aggression which make up his 75 overall, improving to an 86 potential.

Panagiotis Retsos (OVR 75 – POT 85)

Age: 20

Positions: CB, RB, LB

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Country: Greece

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 79 standing tackle, 77 short passing, 76 stamina

Cost: £15 million (release clause)

Wage: £21,000 a week

A youngster who also appeared in our wonderkid defenders, Panagiotis Retsos looks to be the real deal. The 20-year-old made 28 appearances in his first season for Bayer Leverkusen and also picked up the first of his five Greece caps. Able to play anywhere across the defence, Retsos is a useful signing with a big future ahead.

Retsos’ 75 overall can improve to a potential of 85, taking his release clause to £15 million with wages of £21,000 a week. His best abilities include 79 standing tackle, 77 short passing and 76 stamina.

Prince-Desir Gouano (OVR 75 – POT 81)

Age: 24

Positions: CB

Club: Amiens

Country: France

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 80 aggression, 78 strength, 76 jumping

Cost: £10 million

Wage: £13,000 a week

A former Bolton player would you believe, Prince-Desir Gouano has travelled around a lot in his career so far. The defender went on six consecutive loan spells from Italian side Atalanta, but found a home at Amiens last season, making 34 appearances. The Frenchman will look to kick on this year and help his side into the top half of Ligue 1.

80 aggression, 78 strength and 76 jumping help the 24-year-old Gouano to a 75 overall, which can grow to an 81 potential. You will need just £10 million to sign him with wages of £13,000 a week.

All The Best Young Centre Backs (CB) on FIFA 19