11 Sep 2020

FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Ligue 1 Players – Neymar Jr, Mbappe, Di Maria & more

With the top 100 ratings now out, which top talents from the French League have made the cut?

Neymar Jr (OVR 91)

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 90)

Angel Di Maria (OVR 87)

Keylor Navas (OVR 87)

Marco Verratti (OVR 86)

Mauro Icardi (OVR 85)

Marquinhos (OVR 85)

Memphis Depay (OVR 85)

Ligue 1 Rating Predictions

PSG have been crowned champions of France once more as COVID-19 brought a premature ending to Ligue 1 this season.

EA has now unveiled the top 100 ratings for FIFA 21, but which Ligue 1 players made the cut?

Neymar Jr FIFA 21

PSG star Neymar Jr struggled with injuries this season, but still managed 13 goals and six assists in just 15 Ligue 1 matches, impressive.

However, EA has seen it fit to drop Neymar's rating from 92 to 91 overall for FIFA 21 - harsh?

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 90)

FIFA 21 Kylian Mbappe

Pace and precision in abundance.

Kylian Mbappe has been touted as a future world-beater for a number of years now, and EA has updated his overall to reflect that!

Angel Di Maria (OVR 87)

Di Maria FIFA 21

Former Manchester United winger Angel Di Maria rediscovered his best form last season.

The tricky Argentine provided twice as many assists as any
other player in Ligue 1 and chipped in with seven goals himself.

Keylor Navas (OVR 87)

Navas FIFA 21 1

The first Costa Rican to represent PSG.

Keylor Navas kept a clean sheet in more than half of his
Ligue 1 appearances, an impressive record in his first season in the French
capital.

Marco Verratti (OVR 86)

Verratti fifa 21

A reliable performer in midfield, Marco Verratti keeps PSG
ticking.

The Italian created five goals for his teammates this season
although it still feels like there is more to come for a player with such great
ability.

Mauro Icardi (OVR 85)

Icardi fifa 21

PSG have completed the permanent signing of Mauro Icardi for £54 million after a successful loan spell.

Icardi bagged 12 goals in just 14 starts this season as he
helped his new club to another Ligue 1 title.

Marquinhos (OVR 85)

Marquinhos fifa 21 ratings reveal 1

The heir to Thiago Silva’s throne?

Marquinhos looks set to fill the void left behind by Thiago Silva, as the Brazilian is a classy operator in either defence or midfield.

Memphis Depay (OVR 85)

Depay fifa 21 1

Memphis Depay has found his form in Ligue 1.

Depay scored nine goals in just 13 games before injury cut his season short, Lyon will hope to have him back fit sooner rather than later!

There are only eight Ligue 1 players in the top 100 FIFA 21 ratings, but which players will make up the top 10 Ligue 1 players in the new game?

Wissam Ben Yedder (OVR 83 → 84)

Yedder fifa 21

Wissam Ben Yedder has terrorised Ligue 1 defenders and FUT
players alike!

The joint top scorer in Ligue 1, Ben Yedder’s overall could increase to 84 when FIFA 21 is released this Autumn.

Idrissa Gueye (83 → 84)

Idrissa Gueye FIFA 21

Defensive midfield is not a glamorous position.

Idrissa Gueye may only have one goal this season, but his work for the team is priceless in the holding midfield role and could see his overall rise to 84 in FIFA 21.

