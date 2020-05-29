[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

*BREAKING* FIFA 20: Ligue 1 TOTS REVEALED – Neymar, Mbappe, Ben Yedder & more

The twelfth squad of the prestigious promo has arrived and Mbappe stars with a 98 rated card.

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos May 29, 2020
fifa 20 ligue 1 totssf revealed full squadv2

The 12th squad of the Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) promo has arrived and this time, Ligue 1 is the focus!

Keep reading to see the full squad for the French league.

Contents hide
1 Ligue 1 TOTS
2 SBCs and Objectives
2.1 Dimitri Payet SBC (TOTS 93)
2.2 Idrissa Gueye Objectives (TOTS 93)
2.3 Aleksandr Golovin Moments Objectives (TOTS 89)

Ligue 1 TOTS

The Ligue 1 TOTS squad has been revealed!

ligue 1 totssf full squad fifa 20
FRENCH ALL-STARS: The Ligue 1 TOTSSF is now out

Once again, PSG ran away with the league in the French top-flight, so it’s no surprise that the Parisian side has a strong representation in this TOTSSF squad.

The standout cards are obviously 98-rated Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, but there are also some incredible cards for Wissam Ben Yedder (97 OVR) and Angel Di Maria (96 OVR).

Take a closer look at each Ligue 1 TOTS player here.

However, there’s still more to come…

SBCs and Objectives

Additional players from the above league have been released as Objectives and Squad Building Challenges.

Dimitri Payet SBC (TOTS 93)

payet sbc tots ligue 1

Ex-Hammer, Dimitri Payet, makes it into the TOTS squad with a 93-rated SBC card.

Idrissa Gueye Objectives (TOTS 93)

gueye objective tots ligue 1

PSG’s midfield anchor, Idrissa Gueye, has earned himself a 93-rated Objectives TOTS card.

Aleksandr Golovin Moments Objectives (TOTS 89)

golovin momets objectives ligue 1 tots

Monaco’s midfield maestro, Aleksandr Golovin, has been given an 89-rated Moments Objectives card.

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

