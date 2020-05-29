BREAKING* FIFA 20: Ligue 1 TOTS REVEALED – Neymar, Mbappe, Ben Yedder & more

The twelfth squad of the prestigious promo has arrived and Mbappe stars with a 98 rated card.

The 12th squad of the Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) promo has arrived and this time, Ligue 1 is the focus!

Keep reading to see the full squad for the French league.

Ligue 1 TOTS

The Ligue 1 TOTS squad has been revealed!

FRENCH ALL-STARS: The Ligue 1 TOTSSF is now out

Once again, PSG ran away with the league in the French top-flight, so it’s no surprise that the Parisian side has a strong representation in this TOTSSF squad.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate TOTSSF Prediction – Ronaldo, Ramos & more

The standout cards are obviously 98-rated Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, but there are also some incredible cards for Wissam Ben Yedder (97 OVR) and Angel Di Maria (96 OVR).

Take a closer look at each Ligue 1 TOTS player here.

However, there’s still more to come…

SBCs and Objectives

Additional players from the above league have been released as Objectives and Squad Building Challenges.

Dimitri Payet SBC (TOTS 93)

Ex-Hammer, Dimitri Payet, makes it into the TOTS squad with a 93-rated SBC card.

Idrissa Gueye Objectives (TOTS 93)

PSG’s midfield anchor, Idrissa Gueye, has earned himself a 93-rated Objectives TOTS card.

READ MORE: What we know so far about FIFA 21’s Gameplay

Aleksandr Golovin Moments Objectives (TOTS 89)

Monaco’s midfield maestro, Aleksandr Golovin, has been given an 89-rated Moments Objectives card.

To read everything you need to know about the Team of the Season So Far promo head here.