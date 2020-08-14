BREAKING* FIFA 21 Pre-Season: Get a Head Start in Ultimate Team – New Rewards Announced, Objectives, SBCs, & more

The Pre-Season promo on FIFA 20 Ultimate Team gives you the opportunity to earn rewards ahead of FIFA 21.

This will give you the chance to get your Ultimate Team underway early.

What rewards are available?

Throughout Pre-Season, there will be a number of items up for grabs.

These will be refreshed every two weeks, so for the next fortnight there will be some new targets to hit.

The new set of rewards and objectives see the first players up for grabs!

Check out below the full list of rewards so far.

Full Rewards Breakdown

84-88 Loan Player Pick

86-90 Loan Player Pack

80+ Player Pack

April Fools Kit

ICON Away Kit

Coin Boost (5 x 500)

How does it work?

During Pre-Season, select Objectives and SBCs will unlock rewards for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The rewards for FUT 21 include packs, player-loan items and consumables as well as in-game vanity items.

Any rewards earned during Pre-Season must be redeemed by logging in to FUT 21 by Monday, 23 November 2020.

Wishlist

We would love to see some of the new signings become available to earn ahead of FIFA 21.

Chelsea new boy Hakim Ziyech has already been made available in his new colours on FUT 20, but we want more!

NEW ARRIVAL! Ziyech is already available with his new club on FUT 20

An SBC to earn a high-rated Ziyech would be great, even if it means we get his basic card on loan at the start of FUT 21.

Could this be how the player-loan items work? We shall have to wait and see.

