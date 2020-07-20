FIFA 21 Future Stars: Jude Bellingham – Ratings, Potential, Ultimate Team, Career Mode & more

Jude Bellingham has just become the most expensive 17-year-old in the history of football, but how good will he be on FIFA 21?

Below we check out his possible ratings, potential and possible Ultimate Team cards ahead of the new season.

Rating – 71 OVR

Unsurprisingly, comparisons will be drawn between Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham as two young English players to have signed for Dortmund.

England winger Sancho’s success is well documented, and Dortmund will hope they have found another gem on English shores.

GROWTH! Just two season ago, Sancho was rated just 72

Central midfielder Bellingham is yet to feature on FIFA due to age restrictions, so we can only guess at his ratings at the start of the new game.

Sancho was rated just 72 OVR as recently as FIFA 19, so we anticipate Bellingham to be rated a little bit lower.

Potential – 89 OVR

We expect Bellingham to have an extremely high potential, making him a popular transfer target on Career Mode.

Bellingham has shown just how good he is this season, making 40 Championship appearances and scoring four times.

Ultimate Team

Dortmund’s new central midfielder is almost certainly set to receive a Silver card at the start of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Now comes the exciting part, Bellingham is in with a great chance of receiving a Future Stars card next year, should EA continue with the promo.

FUTURE GREAT? Bellingham could receive a massive OVR boost similar to Mason Mount on FIFA 20

Having played so much first team football this year, we expect he is on EA’s radar as a player to watch out for.

If he does receive a Future Stars card, it would likely be rated a minimum 86, with an 88/89 OVR more likely!

Career Mode

With Bellingham not on FIFA 20, we have compared him to a player of the same age and position, Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch.

TEENAGE SENSATIONS! Both Bellingham and Gravenberch look to have bright futures ahead of them

The Dutch midfielder has an in-game OVR of 70 and Potential of 87, but we think Bellingham’s will be higher than this.

Gravenberch is valued at £3.2 million, but we expect the young Englishman to be valued closer to £5 million on FIFA 21 Career Mode.

This value might seem low, but you will certainly have to pay a lot more to land the teenager when you consider you will have to wait at least one season to do so.

