Will Endrick be in EA FC 24?

EA FC 24 is approaching fast as we learn more about the new title through pitch notes, deep dives, and trailers.

Brazilian Wonderkid has took the footballing world by storm, at just 16 years old Endrick earned a big money move to Real Madrid for a €25 million fee, he remains at Palmerias until January 2024 when he will finally move to Madrid.

EA FC 24 will have some amazing and new wonderkids in the game, so let's dive into what we can expect from the Brazilian sensation Endrick.

Endrick

Endrick first captured the attention of football fans when he netted 165 goals in 169 matches for the Palmeiras youth teams, including seven goals in seven games during the Copa Sao Paulo do Futebol Junior. Now, at the age of 17, he has made 64 appearances for Palmeiras' first team, scoring 14 goals and providing 2 assists. In the 2023 Brazilian Serie A season, he participated in 13 matches, starting only 3 of them, but still managed to score 4 goals.

click to enlarge + 2 Vini Jr, Rodrygo and now next big star Endrick!

A left-footed striker, Endrick predominantly plays in the central position, but he is also capable of playing on either the left or right wing. Born in 2006, he has secured a transfer to Madrid, set to take place in January 2024. Endrick is hailed as one of the most promising young talents in the world.

Endrick in EA FC 24

Endrick will make an appearance in EA FC 24, with his transfer to Real Madrid scheduled for January 2024 we predict that he will be added into a squad update once he is a registered Real Madrid player.

Career Mode fans will be buzzing to add him to their teams as we predict Endrick to be the brightest wonderkid in EA FC 24 career mode.

Both Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were added to FIFA after their transfers to Real Madrid were official, they were both added as 76-rated players.

click to enlarge + 2

We predict that Endrick will join EA FC 24 as a 75-rated striker with 92 potential in EA FC 24 Career Mode.

He is a powerful yet skillful player that will have a lot to offer in the world of football. We look forward to seeing how he fits in at his new club Real Madrid.

Endrick celebration in EA FC 24

Will Endrick's celebration be in EA FC 24? No, as Endrick is yet to be added to the game, his celebration that has recently gone viral on social media will not be added into EA FC 24.

If he continues this celebration at Real Madrid then there would be a high possibility of it being added into EA FC 25.

