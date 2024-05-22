FC 24 How to complete Flashback Angel Correa SBC, Costs & Solutions

Hype for Team of the Season continues as EA has just released a brand-new SBC into Ultimate Team, with Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa being given a Flashback item in the game mode.

The Argentinian is now available via SBC for all players to complete, and his fantastic card looks like a perfect addition to any Ultimate Team squad!

Flashback Angel Correa SBC Cheapest Solutions

There is a new SBC available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team and Atletico Madrid star, Angel Correa, has been given an incredible boost to his stats with this new Flashback card.

Remembering his Ultimate Team TOTS from FIFA 21, Correa has been given a 93-rated Flashback item with some fantastic stats including, 93 pace, 92 shooting, 89 passing, 95 dribbling, and 86 physical.

Flashback Angel Correa

On top of that, the striker possesses, Rapid+, Trivela+, and Flair+, making for a tricky technical attacking player, and he also can play in CF, RM, and RW.

The Argentine looks a great addition to any Ultimate Team, and the SBC looks pretty simple too!

Argentina

Requirements:

Argentina Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Argentina

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

La Liga

Requirements:

LA LIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

La Liga

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Once both of these squads have been submitted, you will be able to add Flashback Angel Correa to your Ultimate Team for the bargain price of 100k coins!

This is a very cheap SBC given the calibre of player rewarded, so we recommend completing it.

Will you be adding Flashback Angel Correa to your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below!

