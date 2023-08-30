EA FC 24 is just right round the corner as we head into September where we will soon be revealed the official EA FC 24 ratings.

With pitch notes and deep dives on Ultimate Team, Clubs, Career Mode, and the gameplay, we have a clear understanding of what to expect in EA FC 24 adding to the hype of the new title.

We have created our own predictions for the men's Top 100 player with an article taking you through all top players and wonderkids in the game Currently have have leaks on the FC 24 ratings from 50-41 to 40-31 and the latest piece 30-21.

To add to the excitement we have news on EA FC 24 for Xbox users that will make the new title feel even closer!

Download EA FC 24 on Xbox

For those who have pre-ordered the game, the time has come to get your digital pitch ready – pre-download for EA FC 24 is officially live on Xbox.

Fans who have secured their pre-orders can now start downloading the game onto their consoles, ensuring that they're all set to jump into the action as soon as the starting whistle blows.

The pre-download feature allows fans to have the game ready for early access, ensuring they are some of the first to jump into the new game.

Achievements unlocked on FC 24?

But that's not all; keen-eyed players have noticed an intriguing development. Several achievements related to EA FC 24 have been unlocked, hinting that some fortunate individuals have been given access to the game, possibly staff, game testers or content creators. This is happens every year so it is nothing to worry about!

So, as the countdown to the official release of EA FC 24 continues, players with pre-orders can seize the opportunity to get their hands on the game's files.

For the latest EA FC 24 news keep up to date on RealSport101!




