How to get Real Madrid Glow-up Kit in FC 24

Better than the Man City kit?!

01 Apr 2024 4:01 PM +00:00

Ultimate Team content is at an all-time high in FC 24 this year, and with the Golazo promo out now, players are enjoying trying their luck at packing a new Hero or Icon card.

Amongst the crazy packs, SBCs, Evolutions, and Objectives, EA has begun adding some fun new kits into the game mode which all players can redeem in Ultimate Team.

With that being said, we will take a look at the Real Madrid Glow-up kit, otherwise known as, the Real Madrid Y-3 4th Kit, and show you how to get it in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Real Madrid Glow-up Kit & How to Redeem

EA has released a brand-new kit into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Real Madrid being given a Glow-Up kit in the game mode!

Joining the Manchester City FTBLNRGY Kit which was released into Ultimate Team a few weeks ago, the new Real Madrid Y-3 4th Kit is the perfect mixture of class and vibrancy.

click to enlarge + 2 Bellingham & Valverde in Real Madrid Glow-Up Kit

This new kit concept is a mix between dark blue, and purple, with the roses and kit numbers, a neon pink colour.

If you want to stand out on the pitch then this kit, along with the Manchester City FTBLNRGY jersey, is perfect for you!

You can redeem the Real Madrid Y-3 4th kit in the Ultimate Team Store now by spending either 45k coins, or 450 FC Points on the kit, which is a pretty reasonable amount to pay for this kit, and costs the same as the Manchester City Neon kit.

450 FC Points will set you back around £4.49 if you are to spend the money on the kit, however, we believe that it would be fairly easy to raise those funds by simply playing Ultimate Team for an hour or so.

click to enlarge + 2 Real Madrid Y-3 4th Kit

This is a fantastic kit, and looks even better in-game! Will you be redeeming the Real Madrid Y-3 4th kit? Let us know in the comments below!

