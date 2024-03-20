EA Hands Out Free FC 24 Pack, but Only to Some Players

Another freebie is on the way, if you're lucky!

20 Mar 2024 3:09 PM +00:00

It's certainly been a busy start to the year in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with EA dropping several promos, SBCs, Evolutions, and Objectives for players to dive into.

Whilst people's squads look great as a result, their FC 24 coin and points balance often doesn't, with both of them taking a substantial hit as new items drop on a daily basis.

The good news is that EA recognises players need a bit of a boost from time to time, and will chuck in a freebie to help soften the blow. They've done it before and they are set to do it again, but this time there's a catch!

Free FC 24 pack coming soon

After dishing out freebies in the past, including a Jumbo Rare Players Pack and Euro 2024 player, EA is set to release another free pack, according to reputable leakers @AsyFutTrader and @DonkTrading.

The accounts have stated that a free pack is coming soon exclusively to PlayStation Plus members, meaning Xbox and PC users will miss out on some Ultimate Team items.

click to enlarge Credit: @AsyFutTrader PlayStation Plus pack

Those items are said to include 11 Rare Gold Players, rated 82 or higher, with two guaranteed to be rated 86 or higher. There will also be one Base Icon loan pick for seven matches, with all items untradeable.

How to get free FC 24 pack

At the time of writing, the free FC 24 pack for PlayStation Plus members is not available, but we do know that it's coming soon according to the leaks.

Based on previous releases, we anticipate that the pack will either appear under the FC 24 add-ons section within the PlayStation Store, or in the Ultimate Team Store automatically.

Only PlayStation Plus members will have access to the pack, along with the exclusive rewards included.

We will update this page as and when more information on the free pack becomes available, so keep an eye out for further details.

Are you eligible to receive the free FC 24 pack? Let us know in the comments below!

