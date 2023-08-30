With less than a month until the release of EA Sports FC 24, leaks from the community are coming thick and fast, and more ratings have been announced.

Year after year, fans of the franchise wait in anticipation for the Top 100 player ratings release, but this time ‘leaks’ pages on socials are treating us to some early access in terms of the best players in EA FC 24.

We have already covered the 50-41 ratings and the 40-31, and like those pieces this article will feature the 10 newest players leaked by @Fut_scoreboard, a reliable page for early content on Twitter.

Many of the players included will be from the men’s game, however with the introduction of women in FUT, a few of the players will be new to use, making for even more excitement ahead of the 29 September release date!

30-21 player ratings revealed

The list below will feature many players from different, leagues, teams, positions and stages in their career.

As these players are in the Top 30 ratings on EA FC 24, it is likely that they will be some of the most expensive cards at the beginning of the Ultimate Team season.

They will also be some of the most fun players to use in the game!

Bruno gets an upgrade!

We have eight male football stars on the list, including two treble-winning players from Manchester City.

With the licensing deal between EA and La Liga, we have also seen two of the league's biggest stars get a huge upgrade in their rating!

As for the ladies in this list, we have a UEFA Champions League winner from Barcelona and one of the best strikers in the world who represents France and Lyon.

Here is the list of the player ratings 30-21 in EA FC 24:

30. Joshua Kimmich – 88 OVR

29. Bruno Fernandes – 88 OVR

28. Jan Oblak – 88 OVR

27. Ederson – 88 OVR

26. Antoine Griezmann – 88 OVR

25. Mohamed Salah – 89 OVR

24. Vinicius Jr – 89 OVR

23. Mapi Leon – 89 OVR

22. Rodri – 89 OVR

21. Kadidiatou Diani – 89 OVR

Vinicius Jr gets HUGE upgrade!

EA FC 24 ratings reveal date

Based on previous releases, FC 24 player ratings should be revealed around two weeks prior to the game release.

Ahead of FIFA 23, the ratings database was published by EA on 17 September, which was 13 days before the game became available.

Judging by this, we should be seeing EA FC 24 Top 100 player ratings around 16 September, which is only two weeks away!

For the latest EA FC 24 ratings news stay up to date on RealSport101.