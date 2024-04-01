FC 24: TOTW 29 Predictions

A new TOTW set is coming!

01 Apr 2024 7:42 AM +00:00

EA has ensured that there is a plethora of content available for players to enjoy in Ultimate Team through the latest Golazo promo. With the recent release of TOTW 28, players can anticipate even more excitement. Below, we present our predictions for TOTW 29.

The newest Team of the Week is making its way to FC 24 Ultimate Team, showcasing 18 new players as informs. These players will be recognized for their outstanding performances during the weekend's football matches.

In this article, we will provide all the details regarding TOTW 29, including the projected players and their official statistics. Let's explore the potential players you may encounter in your packs!

The release date for the upcoming FC 24 TOTW 29 is set for Wednesday, 3 April at 6 pm GMT.

The footballers featured in this week's release will be available in packs for a duration of seven days until TOTW 30 is introduced. If you have your eyes set on a specific TOTW 29 player for your team, the countdown will begin on Wednesday, 3 April 2024.

EA has recently increased the minimum rating requirement for all TOTW items by +2, guaranteeing that each player will have a rating of at least 85 OVR. Additionally, the three highlighted players in each TOTW will now have two PlayStyles+ on their cards, indicated by a symbol next to their name on the provided list.

Despite variations in player statistics, the new rating threshold and additional PlayStyle+ ensure that you will obtain an exceptional card regardless of the player.

TOTW 29 Players

In the forthcoming Team of the Week 29, there will be a grand total of 18 new Team of the Week footballers featured in Ultimate Team packs, as is customary. Following the international break, European club football has resumed, so we can expect players from the Premier League, La Liga, and Bundesliga, among other leagues. Each of these players has demonstrated their worthiness of an overall rating increase due to their exceptional displays on the field.

Below is the complete list of players who have the potential to be included in TOTW 29.

Goalkeepers:

Robin Zentner (Mainz – 85 OVR)

click to enlarge + 4 Jasper Cillessen

Jasper Cillessen (NEC – 85 OVR)

Defenders:

Sergio Ramos (Sevilla – 87 OVR)

click to enlarge + 4 Adam Marusic

Adam Marušić (Lazio – 85 OVR)

Dávid Hancko (Feyenoord – 85 OVR)

Hasan Kurucay (Braunschweig – 85 OVR)

Andrei Girotto (Al Taawoun – 85 OVR)

Midfielders:

Matt O'Riley (Celtic – 89 OVR)

click to enlarge + 4 Heorhii Sudakov

Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk – 87 OVR)

Edon Zhegrova (Lille – 88 OVR)

Vincent Sierro (Toulouse – 85 OVR)

Cristian Arango (Real Salt Lake – 85 OVR)

Forwards:

Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa – 88 OVR)

click to enlarge + 4 Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr – 88 OVR)

Alexey Miranchuk (Atalanta – 85 OVR)

Chuba Akpom (Ajax – 85 OVR)

Tobias Lauritsen (Sparta Rotterdam – 85 OVR)

Alexander Isak (Newcastle United – 86 OVR)

