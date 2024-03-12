FC 24: EA fix annoying Squad Update glitch

Finally some good news!

12 Mar 2024 1:12 PM +00:00

Last week saw an infuriating trend continue in the world of FC 24, with several mistakes emerging after a recent Squad Update went live.

The Squad Update which was released on 6 March resulted in several embarrassing blunders, as players named 'FakePlayer' and two 15-year-olds were added to the game.

EA has been quick to correct the errors, however, and another Squad Update is available to download now!

EA has released another Squad Update for FC 24 after the previous version caused several player-related bugs to appear.

A Squad Update which dropped on Wednesday 6 March led two players named 'FakePlayer' to emerge, whilst two 15-year-olds were also added by mistake.

One of the youngsters was Wolves' Wesley Okoduwa, who somehow had 87 Potential despite playing at youth level and never debuting for the first team. Additionally, his in-game appearance was shockingly inaccurate, regardless of whether it was a placeholder or not.

Things got even stranger when one of the 'FakePlayers' turned out to be Everton's Seamus Coleman, who for some reason, was playing for Shenzhen FC in the Chinese Super League.

It's perhaps no surprise that EA took swift action to rectify these issues, with a new Squad Update becoming available just a day later on 7 March. Both 'FakePlayers' have since been removed, as have the two teenagers, who are likely to be re-added in the future.

In another positive development, a whole host of new wonderkids have been added to the game, including future Tottenham Hotspur star, Luka Vuskovic, who has some impressive stats and great potential.

There have already been three Squad Updates released into FC 24 this month alone and even more are expected to arrive in the coming weeks as EA ensures it accurately reflects what we are seeing in real life.

