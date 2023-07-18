EA FC 24 Gameplay Features Will Change The Way We Play

The EA FC deep dive is finally here giving EA FC fans across the world a full insight on all new additions and updates to the game.

With extra emphasis this year on game play EA Sports have added many features that will change the way we play EA FC.

Lets take a deep dive into the information EA have confirmed to be in the new game!

New gameplay features

New precision passing (incl. swerve precision pass and lob precision passing)

Controlled sprint dribble

Effort Dribble Touch

Possession Tackle

Sam Kerr celebration!

New precision passing

Precision passing is a new gameplay feature added into EA FC 24. For the first time ever you have the ability to visualise exactly where the pass will go through an indicator on screen. You can add swerve to your pass to ensure that it reaches tour target player by using the controls LT + RB + Y. Lob precision passes can also be used with the on screen indicator to ensure that the ball is directly in the running patch of your teammate.

This skill-based passing mechanic empowers you to shape and bend the perfect pass with manual precision. When a player receives a Precision Pass, they will make an effort to move towards the intended destination of the ball.

To execute a Precision Pass, you have several options:

For a Precision Ground Pass, press R1 + ▲ (or RB + Y). You can enhance it with swerve by using L2 (or LT).

For a Precision Lob Pass, press R1 + ■ (or RB + X).

Swerve on demand

Introducing Swerve On Demand, a feature that grants you control over more aspects of your player. With Swerve On Demand, you can now curl your Ground, Through, and Precision Ground Passes, unlocking a whole new level of passing creativity.

To request a Swerve On Demand Pass:

Swerved Ground Pass, press L2 + X (or LT + A).

Swerved Through Pass, press L2 + ▲ (or LT + Y).

Swerved Precision Ground Pass, press R1 + L2 + ▲ (or RB + LT + Y).

Note that the power of the pass must be above 40 for Swerve On Demand to activate. The Curve attribute is now included in the pass quality calculation and determines the amount of curve applied to the pass.

Precision Pass and Swerve On Demand give you the tools to execute passes like never before, rewarding your skill and precision in the art of passing the ball.

Controlled sprint dribble

A new game mechanic within dribbling is the controlled sprint dribble feature. This is where the player slows down slightly from the original sprinting pace to allow more control of the ball to be made.

This movement in game can be most effective when you are through onto goal in a one-on-one position where your player can afford to slow down the pace in order to have a more accurate shot onto goal.

This can also be used to lure your opponent in closer to you allowing you to open up space for other players, use skill moves or pick up the pace again to sprint away.

Controlled sprint dribbling can be activated with the following controls: Holding RB/R1

Effort dribble touch

A new mechanic in EA FC 24 which allows you for the very first time to control your players movements before touching the ball such as stretching out to reach the ball, shifting left or right off the ball to avoid a tackle. You can now even request your player to do a double touch on the ball to avoid being tackled

The Effort Dribble Touch is a versatile offensive technique that can be utilised both while dribbling and as a first touch, adding another weapon to your attacking arsenal.

To perform an Effort Dribble Touch, simply follow these steps:

Press R1 + Right Stick (or RB + Right Stick) to initiate an Effort Touch.

A swift flick of the Right Stick will result in a shorter distance knock on the ball, while holding down the Right Stick will propel the ball over a greater distance.

The Effort Dribble Touch can also be employed to cancel Passes and Shots, giving you more control and flexibility in your gameplay.

By incorporating the Effort Dribble Touch into your skill set, you'll gain an advantage on the field, enabling you to manipulate the ball effectively and create scoring opportunities.

Possession tackle

A new mechanic in tackling as you can now tackle a player with the aim of gaining back possession. This type of tackling allows you to keep the ball close to your player when winning the ball back to refrain from there being any loose balls, lowering the chances of giving away possession again.

This new mechanic applies for both slide tackles and standing tackles so you can win break down an opponents attack and win possession for your team.

This mechanic is not available for every player in the game, only specific players that are skilled defenders will be able to do this possession tackling movement.

Defensive positioning

New gameplay features have been added into defending giving players more options while on the backfoot.

Advanced Defending:

New setting changes defending button layout.

Players can choose defensive actions: Press X (or A) for Shoulder Challenge or Seal Out . Press O (or B) for Stand Tackle .



Defensive Improvements:

New animations for front-facing Seal Outs and Shoulder Challenges.

Addition of various tackles: back heel slides, stop-ball tackles, and blocks.

Improved coverage and efficacy.

Defensive Positioning - Zonal Defense:

Higher depth prompts players to mark opponents closer to the ball possessor.

Defenders close down ball carriers near the sideline to limit passing options.

Possible gaps if initial press is broken, providing attacking opportunities.

These updates enhance player control over defensive actions, introduce new animations, and implement strategic defensive positioning for a more engaging and realistic defending experience.

Shooting responsiveness

Shooting responsiveness allows you to have a faster response from the shooting button being clicked to the player reacting.

The difference between FIFA 23 to EA FC 24 may only be a few frames, but these few frames can be the difference from your shot going in and your shot being saved.

Shooting responsiveness is available on both online and offline game modes in EA FC 24.

EA FC Shooting responsiveness

Career Mode skill games

New skill games have been added into Career Mode training putting players to the test with these new mechanics.

The following playstyles can now be used on Career Mode in a match and also on the training ground.

Precision Passing

Precision Shooting

Controlled Sprint

The new game mechanics have been worked into Career Mode Skill Games to ensure players can train and learn all the new movements.

With the EA FC 24 deep dive released, we have a lot of new information being updated on RealSport101 so make sure you stay up to date with the latest EA FC 24 news!