FC 24: What is the next promo in Ultimate Team?

EA has been full of surprises this year with an insane amount of content dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team weekly, with many promos taking centre stage in the game mode.

Golazo Team 2 currently resides in packs, and fans are enjoying the option of packing Heroes and Icons for the first time in FC 24, however, the next promo to drop into Ultimate Team is still unknown.

With that in mind, we will take a look at what could be up next in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with some exciting content around the corner!

FC 24 next promo

There has been no shortage of incredible content in FC 24 Ultimate Team throughout the game cycle, with popular promos such as TOTY, Ultimate Birthday, and Thunderstruck all taking the limelight among many more.

Whilst we have seen some fantastic players in packs, plus exciting SBCs and Evolutions, the next promo in Ultimate Team is still unknown.

Golazo Team 2 currently sits in packs for another day, and fans are starting to wonder what's next for Ultimate Team.

FC 24 Golazo

We believe that Team of the Season is still a few weeks away, at least the TOTS players, anyway, however, it is rumoured that the voting for Community TOTS could begin this week!

With that in mind, EA could release some TOTS nominees into Ultimate Team, allowing players to vote via Ultimate Team, although, we think this won't be the case.

The next Ultimate Team promo is still up in the air, and we as fans would like to know what's next to feature in the beloved game mode, although anticipation for the promo is quite exciting too!

What promo do you think will be next in FC 24 Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below.

TOTW 30 Out Now | How to complete Base Icon Ronaldinho SBC | Is Kobbie Mainoo in the game? | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Title Update 12 Out Now | TOTS Predictions