EA Sports FC 24 is just around the corner, and as the 29 September release date draws closer, more leaks are being released by the FIFA community!

Each year fans of the franchise wait in anticipation of the Top 100 player ratings release, and this year we are being treated to early 'leaks' to who the best players in the game will be. Like the 50-41 rating piece, this article will feature the 10 newest players leaked by , a reliable page for early content on Twitter.

Many of these players include women in FUT, so they will be new to many in the community, making for more excitement ahead of the release of EA FC 24!

40-31 player ratings revealed

The list below will feature many players from different leagues and teams, and at different stages in their careers.

With these players being in the Top 40 ratings on EA FC 24, they are likely to be some of the best and most fun players to use in Ultimate Team this year.

We have seven female football stars on this list, two of whom have just won the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona.

Two key defensive players in Lyon's Division 1 Feminine title triumph are also included in these ratings, who could be part of your new backline.

As for the three men included in this list, we have a treble winner and two rising stars who have seen a huge upgrade to their FIFA 23 ratings!

click to enlarge + 2 Fede Valverde gets big upgrade

Here is the list of the player ratings 40-31 in EA FC 24:

40. Christiane Endler - 88 OVR

39. Federico Valverde - 88 OVR

38. Patricia Guijarro - 88 OVR

37. Victor Osimhen - 88 OVR

36. Guro Reiten - 88 OVR

35. Wendie Renard - 88 OVR

34. Irene Paredes - 88 OVR

33. Debinha - 88 OVR

32. Alexandra Popp - 88 OVR

31. Bernardo Silva - 88 OVR

click to enlarge + 2 Bernardo Silva keeps his rating

When will the EA FC 24 ratings be revealed?

Based on previous releases, FC 24 player ratings should be revealed around two weeks prior to the game release.

Ahead of FIFA 23, the ratings database was published by EA on 17 September, which was 13 days before the game became available.

Judging by this, we should be seeing EA FC 24 Top 100 player ratings around 16 September, which is only two weeks away!

For the latest EA FC 24 ratings news stay up to date on RealSport101.