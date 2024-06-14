FC 24 Make Your Mark Team 1 Headlined by 97-Rated Netherlands Star

Euro 2024 is officially here, and EA has dropped the FC 24 Make Your Mark promo into Ultimate Team as tournament-themed celebrations continue.

Below, we'll go through all of the details surrounding Make Your Mark, including what to expect, featured players, and their official ratings, so let's dive in and check it out!

Make Your Mark Promo Released

FC 24 Ultimate Team has transformed into the home of all things Euro 2024 and Copa America in recent days, with tournament-themed SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions swarming the online game mode.

EA isn't stopping there, however, with Make Your Mark becoming the latest promo to join the lineup on Friday, June 14 at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST), this time for a two-week period.

Copa America Make Your Mark Team 1

As the name suggests, the Make Your Mark promo centers around the players who are set to put their own stamp on the Euro 2024 and Copa America tournaments. The roster includes a mixture of experienced and rising stars from a host of different nations.

Player Nation OVR Virgil van Dijk Netherlands 97 Rafael Leao Portugal 96 Gabriel Martinelli Brazil 96 Cole Palmer England 96 Randal Kolo Muani France 96 Alexis Mac Allister Argentina 96 Federico Dimarco Italy 96 Aurelien Tchouameni France 95 Nico Williams Spain 95 Benjamin Sesko Slovenia 95 Showing 1-10 of 30 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 « First

< Prev

1

2

3

> Next

» Last

There are 30 players available in Make Your Mark packs. 21 of them are set to participate in Euro 2024, while the other nine will play in Copa America.

Similar to the ones used for Path to Glory and Greats of the Game, Make Your Mark will also feature an Upgrade Path which sees players receive OVR upgrades if they meet certain requirements during the Euros and Copa America tournaments.

Euro 2024 Make Your Mark Team 1

Additionally, Some Make Your Mark players have FOUR PlayStyles+ on their cards instead of three, making their already impressive stats even better!

Make Your Mark Upgrade Path Explained

The Make Your Mark upgrade path shows that players could receive at least two upgrades to their original OVR, in addition to a Chemistry boost if they meet the necessary thresholds.

The upgrade path works as follows:

Player makes tournament debut in the Euros/Copa America = +1 Chemistry

For ATTs and MIDs - The player Achieves two Goals/Assists | For DEFs and GKs - The player Achieves two Clean Sheets = +1 OVR Upgrade

Player makes five appearances in EUROs/Copa America = +1 OVR Upgrade

Credit: @Fut_scoreboard Make Your Mark Upgrade Path

With so many talented stars up for grabs, who are you hoping to pack from Team 1 of the Make Your Mark promo? Let us know in the comments below!

Season 7 Festival of Football Update | Make Your Mark Team 1 Out Now | Path to Glory Enzo Fernandez Objectives Guide | How to Complete Showdown Eze SBC | FC 24 Euro 2024: Everything you need to Know | Lamine Yamal FINALLY added to FC 24