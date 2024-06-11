FC 24 Make Your Mark Promo Coming Soon to Ultimate Team

EURO 2024 and Copa America content has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the Path to Glory and Greats of the Game promos out in packs now in the game mode, with over 40 upgradable players available.

This, as well as a fantastic EURO 2024 game mode, has given FC 24 players lots to get stuck into, and there is another big promo coming soon to Ultimate Team, with Make Your Mark the next campaign.

A new promo is set to begin on Friday 14 June at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST), replacing the Path to Glory and Greats of the Game cards that are in packs right now.

The card designs for the Make Your Mark promo amongst other upcoming promos were leaked by popular FC 24 leaks page @AsyFutTrader, and it seems as if there will be Make Your Mark, and Make Your Mark Plus items in the promo, meaning there will likely be players from hard to link leagues within the campaign.

Credit: AsyFutTrader Make Your Mark Card Design

Like with every promo, EA will likely release SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions surrounding Make Your Mark, giving players a chance to update their team in line with the promo.

Make Your Mark Players

There has been no indication as to what this promo will consist of yet, however, we believe that Make Your Mark will be EA's spin on international Future Stars, so expect to see this promo filled with young wonderkids that could 'Make Their Mark' on the footballing world in EURO 2024 and Copa America.

Here are 10 players we predict will feature in the Make Your Mark promo:

Name Nation Club Benjamin Sesko Slovenia RB Leipzig Kendry Paez Ecuador Independiente Del Valle Adam Wharton England Crystal Palace Joao Neves Portugal Benfica Heorhii Sudakov Ukraine Shakhtar Donetsk Arthur Vermeeren Belgium Atletico Madrid Dario Osorio Chile Midtjylland Valentin Carboni Argentina Monza Aleksander Pavlovic Germany Bayern Munich Kacper Urbanski Poland Bologna

The prospect of the Make Your Mark promo is exciting, with plenty of young stars featuring in both EURO 2024, and Copa America, there will be many wonderkids on everyone's radar come the end of the tournament, and EA could give us some international Future Stars players with this campaign.

Who do you think will feature in the Make Your Mark promo? Let us know in the comments below.

Season 7 Festival of Football Update | Greats of the Game Promo Out Now | Path to Glory Players Released | How to Complete Greats of the Game Icon Crespo SBC | FC 24 Euro 2024: Everything you need to Know | All Rewards for The European Journey