FC 24 Make Your Mark Team 2 Expected This Week

The Make Your Mark promo is well underway, with Team 1 available now in packs, FC 24 players still have plenty of time to stock up their clubs with the best players from the campaign before they are removed, however, Make Your Mark will continue, with a new batch of players set to hit Ultimate Team at the end of the week.

Make Your Mark Team 2 is set to include many more players featuring in either EURO 2024 or Copa America, with all players included making their first appearance in the competitions for their country.

EA is expected to release a new batch of Make Your Mark players on Friday, 21 June at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST), replacing Team 1 which is in packs now, featuring the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Cole Palmer, and many more.

Make Your Mark Team 1

The Make Your Mark promo features players making their first appearance in EUROs or Copa America, therefore 'making their mark' on the international stage.

EA has also made these items, live cards, meaning each player can receive an upgrade if they meet these requirements during the tournament.

Makes tournament debut in the EUROs/Copa America = +1 Chemistry

For ATTs and MIDs - The player Achieves 2 Goals/Assists | For DEFs and GKs - The player Achieves 2 Clean Sheets = +1 OVR Upgrade

Makes 5 appearances in EUROs/Copa America = +1 OVR Upgrade

Make Your Mark Team 2 Players

Ahead of the release of Make Your Mark Team 1, many players were leaked to feature by reliable FC 24 community sources, @AsyFutTrader and @FutSheriff.

We expect the same to occur throughout the week as we countdown the days until Make Your Mark Team 2 is released, and have compiled a list of eight players we predict to feature in the second release.

Name Nation Club Nuno Mendes Portugal PSG Micky van de Ven Netherlands Tottenham Adam Wharton England Crystal Palace Filip Kostic Serbia Juventus Valentin Carboni Argentina AC Monza Darwin Nunez Uruguay Liverpool Riccardo Calafiori Italy Bologna Kendry Paez Ecuador Independiente Del Valle

Anticipation for the next Make Your Mark release, has fans wondering who will be included, with the EUROs and Copa America content providing lots of fun for all FC 24 players so far!

Who do you think will be included in Make Your Mark Team 2? Let us know in the comments below.

Season 7 Festival of Football Update | Make Your Mark Team 1 Out Now | Path to Glory Enzo Fernandez Objectives Guide | How to Complete Showdown Eze SBC | FC 24 Euro 2024: Everything you need to Know | Lamine Yamal FINALLY added to FC 24