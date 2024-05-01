Free FC 24 Ultimate Team Pack Rumoured to be Coming Soon on PlayStation

Team of the Season has only been up and running for a few days following the release of the Premier League and WSL TOTS squads, but the stream of content is never-ending.

In addition to the TOTS stars available in packs, EA has dropped several daily SBCs, and while they provide a good opportunity for further squad building, players' FC Points and UT Coins will no doubt be taking quite the hit.

The good news is that a free Ultimate Team pack is on the way, but only for some players. Below, we'll look at what's included and explain how you can get your hands on it!

Free Ultimate Team Pack Coming Soon

Eligible players will be able to save some money through a free PlayStation Plus Starter Pack, which, according to reputable leaker @Fut_scoreboard, should be available soon.

With one of the biggest Ultimate Team promos officially underway, dedicated players and fans of the beloved online game mode will be inundated with content over the coming weeks.

Opening packs and completing SBCs is generally an enjoyable experience until you look at your virtual in-game balance and realize the extent of the damage!

As the pack's name suggests, this will be exclusive to PlayStation Plus members only, meaning Xbox and PC users will unfortunately miss out on this occasion.

PlayStation Plus Pack Rewards

Based on the picture posted by Fut scoreboard, we can safely assume that the free PlayStation Plus Starter Pack will include the following items:

11 Rare Gold Player Items rated 82 or higher

Two 86 OVR or higher Guarantees

One Base Icon Loan Pick for seven matches

All items will be untradable.

How to Get PlayStation Plus Pack

You can redeem the PlayStation Plus Starter Pack once it's released. In that case, we anticipate it will either appear under the FC 24 add-ons section within the PlayStation Store, or in the Ultimate Team Store automatically.

We will update this page once more information on the free pack becomes available, so keep an eye out for further details.

Will you be getting the PlayStation Plus Starter Pack? Let us know in the comments below!

