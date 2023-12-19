FC 24: Winter Wildcards promo approaches

A festive treat!

As the Christmas period draws closer, EA is set to release Winter Wildcards as a festive promo for all players.

Content has started to pick up again now that Christmas is almost here, and Winter Wildcards is the next promo coming to FC 24 Ultimate Team.

We will give you everything you need to know about the Winter Wildcards promo, including the release date, concept, and players expected to feature, so let's take a look.

With less than a week to go until Christmas, EA is going to give players an early present, with Winter Wildcards set to release on 22 December, at 6 pm GMT.

This promo will replace the Team of the Group Stage promo, and there will be tons of players in packs to fulfil your Christmas wish list.

Like with each promo in FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA will drop a team of Winter Wildcards into packs, whilst also setting objectives for rewards, and releasing SBCs for people to complete and add players to their Ultimate Team.

This promo promises to be a lot of fun over the holiday period.

Winter Wildcards leaked players

Every promo sees players look forward to seeing who EA will include in the release, and Winter Wildcards promises to be very exciting.

There have been a lot of leaks already for this promo, and reliable source @FutSheriff has given us many names that are set to be added as Winter Wildcards!

click to enlarge Winter Wildcards Van Dijk

Here are all the players, with expected OVRs leaked to feature in the Winter Wildcards promo:

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool - 91 OVR)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr - 90 OVR)

Eder Militao (Real Madrid - 88 OVR)

Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen - 88 OVR)

Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea - 87 OVR)

We will continue to update this page with the latest updates on the Winter Wildcards promo, so be sure to 'BOOKMARK' it.

