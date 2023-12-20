FC 24 Dropping Enormous Free Pack For Players?

Surely not?!

As the Christmas holidays approach, FC 24 Ultimate Team is arguably the most fun it's been since the game's launch.

With the Winter Wildcard promo on its way alongside SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions, there's plenty of content for players to be diving into.

If that wasn't enough, EA continue to spread the festive cheer by releasing freebies for all players to claim as a nice early Christmas gift. From free players to free Ultimate Team packs, there's something for everyone, and it's not stopping there!

Free 500k pack coming to UT?

Either EA are very excited for Christmas or they've just been feeling extremely generous, because FC 24 players have been treated with several free Ultimate Team items in recent days, and it could be just the start!

A free Erling Haaland, Euro 2024 player, and Jumbo Rare Pack are just some of the items which have been available to claim by simply playing the game or logging into the EA Sports FC Companion App before a specific date.

That also appears to be the case for a free 500k Ultimate Supporter Pack reportedly coming to Ultimate Team once the Winter Wildcard promo has dropped.

While several FC 24 leakers and news pages have claimed the pack will indeed be free, some confusion remains over whether or not it's just a discounted version for those who have played for at least 30 days.

The description for the 500k pack shared by @FUT24News indicates it will only be available to those who have logged into Ultimate Team for the aforementioned 30 days, but doesn't confirm its price.

What does appear certain is the contents of the pack, which includes two Trailblazers, Centurions, Triple Threat, FC Pro Live, or Thunderstruck player items rated 85 or higher. It will also come with 85 Rare Gold Player items, with one guaranteed to be 87 or higher. It's added that all items will be untradeable.

