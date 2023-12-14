Hilarious Career Mode Bug Appears in FC 24

Full kit w*nker

We are fast approaching Christmas, and FC 24 has been out for over two months now, with plenty for players to get stuck into.

Amongst the insane amount of content in Ultimate Team, there have been lots of changes to Career Mode too, with new face scans, player potentials, and endless bugs.

Although the glitches in the game have been frustrating for the majority of the time, this bug adds some humour to Career Mode, and we think it's hilarious.

Funny Career Mode glitch

Career Mode allows players to immerse themselves into the world of football management, creating the dream team to take to glory, whether that be starting in the top divisions, or fighting your way through the leagues to take your team to the very top, and FC 24 has seen more changes than ever.

That being said, there have also been a ton of glitches and bugs in Career Mode already, and the Holiday Update has been the latest patch to attempt to fix them.

One glitch that has appeared however is quite funny and appears when making a new signing, something which we all love doing in Career Mode.

Once the signing is complete, each player is given a cutscene of their new transfer being welcomed to the club, and completing a medical, however, we noticed something strange about the characters involved in the cutscene.

click to enlarge Career Mode Glitch

As you can see, the assistant manager in Career Mode is dressed in a full generic kit, which is a great impression for the new signing!

The assistant is donning a full white generic kit, and even sporting boots too, showing his eagerness to get on the pitch!

If only we could play him up front, as he looks as determined as ever.

This isn't the first time we've seen this glitch either!

Have you experienced this glitch or any others in your Career Mode save?

