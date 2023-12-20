FC 24: TOTW 14 Out Now!

TOTW 14 is here!

Team of the Week 14 is here, and players can now find the brand-new informs in packs in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

EA has added 18 new players into Ultimate Team with TOTW celebrating their performances over the past week in the world of football.

Together we will go through all of the players included in TOTW 14, giving you a description of the best three players, and listing the rest below.

TOTW 14 Out Now

EA has just dropped the newest Team of the Week into packs, with TOTW 14 releasing on 20 December at 6 pm GMT.

This TOTW is full of players who were tremendous in front of goal, or a brick wall id defence for their teams.

You can find all 18 players in packs now, and they will be available until 27 December, when they are replaced by TOTW 15.

TOTW 14 Players

The 18 players included in TOTW 14 were fantastic for their clubs over the weekend, and are deserving of their places in the team.

That being said, there are some players more exciting than others, and we have some incredible players in this TOTW.

Victor Osimhen (Napoli - 89 OVR)

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen receives his first TOTW card of the year in FC 24, after a terrific performance against Cagliari, as Napoli beat the side 2-1 over the weekend. Osimhen scored and assisted in the match, with his assist going viral for the terrific skill. His card has some great stats including 91 pace, 87 shooting, 85 dribbling, and 83 physical.

click to enlarge + 3 TOTW Osimhen

Luka Modric (Real Madrid - 88 OVR)

Croatian star Luka Modric had a fantastic weekend, as Real Madrid dominated Villarreal beating them 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Modric scored once, and assisted Jude Bellingham in the match, and receives an 88-rated TOTW card for his performance. His best stats are 90 passing and 88 dribbling, and he also has the Trivela PlayStyle+.

click to enlarge + 3 TOTW Modric

Kim Min-Jae (Bayern Munich - 87 OVR)*

Bayern Munich made the signing of Kim Min-Jae over the summer, after winning the Serie A with Napoli last season, and he is one of the signings of the window. The Korean centre-back has settled into life in Munich with ease, and a great performance over Stuttgart is the reason for his TOTW involvement. Kim Min-Jae scored in the match and kept a clean sheet, and is one of the two featured players in TOTW 14.

click to enlarge + 3 TOTW Kim Min Jae

Here are all the other players included in TOTW 14:

Allan Saint Maximin (Al Ahli - 86 OVR)*

Raphael Varane (Manchester United - 86 OVR)

Artem Dovbyk (Girona - 86 OVR)

Pietro Terracciano (Fiorentina - 85 OVR)

Mohammed Kudus (West Ham - 84 OVR)

Takuma Asano (Bochum - 83 OVR)

Emmanuel Sabbi (Le Havre - 83 OVR)

Ismael Saibari (PSV - 83 OVR)

Rafa Mujica (Arouca - 83 OVR)

Kevin Mac Allister (Union SG - 83 OVR)

Andre Luis (Moreirense - 83 OVR)

Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle - 83 OVR)

Joel Pereira (Lech Poznan - 83 OVR)

Esperanza Pizarro (Cadiz - 83 OVR)

Lena Ostermeier (SGS Essen - 83 OVR)

