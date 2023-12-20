FC 24: How to complete TOTGS Zubeldia SBC - Costs & Solutions

Add this Spaniard to your Ultimate Team.

The Team of the Group Stage promo has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, with tons of content including packs, players, and Evolutions, giving lots to get stuck into.

EA has just released another TOTGS Squad Building Challenge, with Real Sociedad defender Igor Zubeldia receiving a special card.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions for this SBC, so you can add Zubeldia to your Ultimate Team!

TOTGS Zubeldia SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Real Sociedad centre-back, Igor Zubeldia, earning a Team of the Group Stage card for his performances in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Sociedad topped their group, consisting of Inter Milan, Benfica, and RB Salzburg, only conceding two goals in the process.

Zubeldia was at the heart of the defence in all matches, as Sociedad remains unbeaten in this season's Champions League campaign.

The Spanish defender has been given an 88-rated Team of the Group Stage card, with some fantastic stats including, 80 pace, 83 passing, 81 dribbling, 86 defending, and 88 physical.

click to enlarge + 2 TOTGS Zubeldia

Linking with many players in La Liga, as well as Spanish players, Zubeldia is an easy link for chemistry reasons, and he can link well to the likes of RTTK Andre Silva, POTM Take Kubo, and many more.

Now that you know the type of defender you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the TOTGS Zubeldia SBC!

TOTGS Zubeldia SBC

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

85 and Higher OVR Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 82

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 TOTGS Zubeldia SBC

Once you have completed the requirements for this SBC, you will be able to add 88-rated TOTGS Zubeldia to your Ultimate Team for just 15k coins!

