FC 24 Clubs: Skill points guide

FC 24 is in full flow with players now enjoying all the new features and updated modes that EA have to offer!

Clubs has had a nice refresh this year with cross platform being one of the biggest additions into the game! Rebranded from Pro Clubs to Clubs fans are enjoying the game more than ever before!

With skill points being improved with PlayStyles we have a full skill points breakdown to show you today on how to develop your clubs player fast in FC 24!

What are skill points in Clubs

Skill points are used in clubs as a way of giving your player XP in order to develop your pro player's stats and unlock new attributes and PlayStyles to use in game!

click to enlarge + 2

You can have five different player builds in FC 24 Clubs meaning you can use all your skill points on five different builds for your pro player.

Skill points guide FC 24

One of the most rewarding methods to accumulate skill points and XP rapidly is by engaging in skill games. These short, challenging exercises won't demand excessive time but yield remarkable rewards. In just about 15 minutes of dedicated effort, you can amass a significant number of skill points, making this a quicker levelling method compared to grinding League games with friends.

For those eager to expedite their Pro's progress, look no further than Volta. This game mode provides a fast track to levelling up. By utilising your Pro in Volta and performing well in matches, you can achieve the highest level within a mere couple of hours. It's the ultimate shortcut to maximising your character's abilities.

click to enlarge + 2

Creating a club and teaming up with others to play League games is another effective strategy. It not only offers a fun way to level up but also fosters camaraderie with friends or teammates. The competitiveness of League games can make your journey to max level engaging and fulfilling.

Despite their chaotic reputation, drop-in matches have their merits. While some participants may be there for casual fun, drop-ins remain one of the swiftest paths to level up your Pro character. Think of it as a boost to your progress in the game.

For more of the latest EA FC 24 content, be sure to 'BOOKMARK' RealSport101.