FC 24: TOTW Upgrade Evolutions Guide

This EVO is decent!

Content is coming thick and fast in FC 24 Ultimate Team as the festive period closes in, giving fans lots to be excited about.

Amongst the array of different SBCs, and objectives to complete, EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution, letting players upgrade a Team of the Week card!

Together we will go through the complete guide to the TOTW Upgrade Evolution!

TOTW Upgrade Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for 50k coins or 250 FC Points!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the TOTW Upgrade Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every TOTW player in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the TOTW Upgrade Evolution.

Overall: Max. 86

Pace: Max. 84

Physical: Max. 86

Rarity: Team of the Week

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 8

click to enlarge + 3 TOTW Upgrade Evolution Requirements

Best players for the TOTW Upgrade Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the TOTW Upgrade Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of TOTW Salah, or TOTW Kane, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Katie McCabe (Arsenal - 86 OVR)

TOTW Katie McCabe is a perfect option for the TOTW Upgrade Evolution, and her card almost joins the Gullit Gang once evolved. With great links to Arsenal men's and women's players, the Irish left-back is a great replacement if you missed out on the RTTK Bacha SBC, and McCabe's stats increase to 84 pace, 77 shooting, 84 passing, 84 dribbling, 84 defending, and 86 physical. What's not to like?

Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan - 86 OVR)

Another player who looks fantastic in the TOTW Upgrade Evolution is Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu. The Turkish international increases to an 88 OVR, with 74 pace, 85 shooting, 91 passing, 90 dribbling, 75 defending, and 72 physical. Although not the most complete player, those passing and dribbling stats are hard to turn down, and could be the perfect no. 8 for your team.

David Alaba (Real Madrid - 86 OVR)

Our final suggestion for the TOTW Upgrade Evolution is Real Madrid defender David Alaba, who has just torn his ACL in real life. Why not give Alaba a needed boost by upgrading him to an 88 OVR with this Evolution? The Austrian already has an insane TOTW card, and this EVO only adds to that. Once evolved, Alaba has 82 pace, 74 shooting, 87 passing, 85 dribbling, 88 defending, and 81 physical.

How to complete the TOTW Upgrade Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by two OVRs.

Here's how to complete the TOTW Upgrade Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Shooting: +2

Passing: +1

Dribbling: +1

Defending: +2

PlayStyle: Quick Step

click to enlarge + 3 TOTW Upgrade Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Passing: +2

Dribbling: +2

Physical: +2

PlayStyle: Incisive Pass

click to enlarge + 3 TOTW Upgrade Evolution Level 2

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the TOTW Upgrade Evolution, and upgraded your player by two OVRs!

Trequartista Time Evolutions Guide | Ultimate Dynasties Hojlund SBC | Latest Meta Changes in FC 24 | Team of the Group Stage Promo Out Now | Best Wonderkids in Career Mode | Best Slider Settings for FC 24

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.