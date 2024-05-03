How to Complete FC 24 TOTY Icon Matthaus SBC, Costs & Solutions

Team of the Season is entering its second week in FC 24 Ultimate Team by welcoming the Bundesliga and Frauen-Bundesliga TOTS squads.

That's not all, however, as EA has also treated players to a brand new SBC, which rather fittingly sees Lothar Matthaus' TOTY Icon card become available to earn.

Below, we'll go through the cheapest solutions so you can complete the TOTY Icon Lothar Matthaus SBC and subsequently add one of the best midfielders in the game to your squad!

TOTY Icon Matthaus SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has added a new SBC to FC 24 Ultimate Team in conjunction with the Bundesliga Team of the Season drops, and TOTY Icon Lothar Matthaus is now up for grabs.

Unsurprisingly, this SBC is a big one, but it will almost certainly be worth your time thanks to Matthaus' incredible card and attributes.

TOTY Icon Matthaus

Matthaus has a 93-rated TOTY Icon card with some great stats to match, including 91 Pace, 90 Shooting, 91 Passing, 84 Dribbling, 93 Defending, and 85 Physical.

On top of that, the former German international possesses the Power Shot PlayStyle+ and the Dead Ball PlayStyle+.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your squad, let's take a look at all 17 SBC requirements, and the cheapest solutions to complete them.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

On a Loan

Reward:

TOTY Icon Lothar Matthaus 5-Match Loan

The Bavarians

Requirements:

FC Bayern Munich Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

The Bavarians

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Nerazzurri

Requirements:

Inter Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Nerazzurri

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Germany

Requirements:

Germany Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Germany

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

89 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89 Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

89 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89 Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

89 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89 Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

91-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

91-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

91-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

91-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

Once all of the squads have been submitted, you will be able to add TOTY Icon Lothar Matthaus to your Ultimate Team for around 1.95M coins.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

