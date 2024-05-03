How to Complete FC 24 TOTY Icon Matthaus SBC, Costs & Solutions

Team of the Season is entering its second week in FC 24 Ultimate Team by welcoming the Bundesliga and Frauen-Bundesliga TOTS squads.
That's not all, however, as EA has also treated players to a brand new SBC, which rather fittingly sees Lothar Matthaus' TOTY Icon card become available to earn.
Below, we'll go through the cheapest solutions so you can complete the TOTY Icon Lothar Matthaus SBC and subsequently add one of the best midfielders in the game to your squad!
TOTY Icon Matthaus SBC Cheapest Solutions
EA has added a new SBC to FC 24 Ultimate Team in conjunction with the Bundesliga Team of the Season drops, and TOTY Icon Lothar Matthaus is now up for grabs.
Unsurprisingly, this SBC is a big one, but it will almost certainly be worth your time thanks to Matthaus' incredible card and attributes.
Matthaus has a 93-rated TOTY Icon card with some great stats to match, including 91 Pace, 90 Shooting, 91 Passing, 84 Dribbling, 93 Defending, and 85 Physical.
On top of that, the former German international possesses the Power Shot PlayStyle+ and the Dead Ball PlayStyle+.
Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your squad, let's take a look at all 17 SBC requirements, and the cheapest solutions to complete them.
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 83
Squad:
Reward:
- TOTY Icon Lothar Matthaus 5-Match Loan
The Bavarians
Requirements:
- FC Bayern Munich Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
Nerazzurri
Requirements:
- Inter Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
Germany
Requirements:
- Germany Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
89 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
89 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
89 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
90-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
90-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
90-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
91-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 91
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Gold Players Pack
91-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 91
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Gold Players Pack
Once all of the squads have been submitted, you will be able to add TOTY Icon Lothar Matthaus to your Ultimate Team for around 1.95M coins.
Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!
