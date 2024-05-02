How to Complete FC 24 End of an Era Houghton SBC, Costs & Solutions

Team of the Season may be the center of attention in FC 24 Ultimate Team right now, but EA is making sure Steph Houghton gets the recognition she deserves by releasing an End of an Era card.

The defender previously announced that she would be retiring at the end of the season, and today she's been rewarded with a special card to celebrate her career.

Below, we'll go through the cheapest solutions so you can complete the End of an Era Steph Houghton SBC and her to your Ultimate Team!

End of an Era Houghton SBC Cheapest Solutions

A new End of an Era card is out now, with EA releasing a special item to mark Steph Houghton's career.

Houghton has won three Women's Super League titles across spells with Arsenal and Manchester City, as well as captaining England and racking up 121 caps for her country.

Injuries have overshadowed the latter stages of her career, however, she has the chance to hang up the boots in style as Manchester City Women close in on the WSL title.

End of an Era Houghton

EA has given Houghton an incredible 91-rated End of an Era item, and her stats look equally as good, with 91 Pace, 85 Passing, 86 Dribbling, 91 Defending, and 89 Physical.

On top of that, the CB also comes with three PlayStyles+, which are Long Ball Pass, Intercept, and Aerial.

With all of that in mind, let's find out how to complete the End of an Era Steph Houghton SBC!

Manchester City

Requirements:

Manchester City Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Manchester City

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

England

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

England

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Once you have submitted both squads for this SBC, you will be able to add End of an Era Steph Houghton to your FC 24 Ultimate Team for around 85.7K coins.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

