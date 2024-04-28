How to Complete FC 24 Premier League TOTS Odegaard SBC, Costs & Solutions

Team of the Season has reached a new level with the release of the Premier League and WSL TOTS squads in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and there are some exceptional players now available in packs.

Players have various opportunities to engage with content during the TOTS promo, such as completing SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions, in addition to trying their luck at packing a prestigious blue card for their team.

Speaking of SBCs, EA has introduced a remarkable new Squad Building Challenge featuring Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard as a TOTS player item, and below, we'll go through the most cost-effective solutions for adding the Norwegian to your Ultimate Team!

Premier League TOTS Odegaard SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has released a fresh SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, featuring talented Arsenal star, Martin Odegaard, who joins Ibrahima Konate and Douglas Luiz in receiving a TOTS card.

Odegaard's exceptional performances throughout the season for the Gunners have earned him a remarkable 94-rated TOTS card, which boasts some impressive attributes including 89 Pace, 90 Shooting, 94 Passing, 94 Dribbling, and 80 Physical.

TOTS Odegaard

Additionally, the CM comes with a range of PlayStyles+ such as Finesse Shot, Incisive Pass, and Tiki Taka.

With all of this in mind, let's explore the most affordable solutions for the TOTS Martin Odegaard SBC.

Top Form

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Top Form

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Arsenal

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Arsenal

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Arsenal

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Premier League

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Premier League

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC 90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

Once all of the squads have been submitted, you will be able to acquire TOTS Martin Odegaard and enhance your Ultimate Team with his exceptional new card, costing you around 470K coins to complete.

Will you be adding TOTS Martin Odegaard to your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments section below!

