FC 24: TOTS Warm Up Series Includes Best Of TOTW

Aside from TOTY, another highly anticipated Ultimate Team promo is TOTS, and as we approach the business end of the 2023/24 football campaign, EA is getting everyone ready for one of the biggest events of the year by dropping the TOTS Warm Up Series.

Including the best informs throughout the FC 24 Team of the Week cycle, the TOTS Warm Up Series also features player and upgrade SBCs, as well as Evolutions.

Below, we will go through everything you need to know about the TOTS Warm Up Series, including all featured players and their official stats, so let's dive in and take a look!

TOTS Warm Up Series out now

The TOTS Warm Up Series is available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team after landing on 12 April at 6 pm BST, and is expected to last for one week.

In preparation for the main Team of the Season promo, the TOTS Warm Up Series includes the best informs to have featured in every Team of the Week since FC 24's launch, with all of them out now in packs.

Team of the Season is one of the most popular promos in Ultimate Team, as the best players from football's biggest leagues are rewarded with significantly upgraded cards based on their standout performances throughout the year, and EA has got the ball rolling by releasing the Warm Up Series promo.

Just as we see in most Ultimate Team promos, the TOTS Warm Up Series will also offer player SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions while it's live, in addition to the TOTW players available in packs.

TOTS Warm Up Series players

As mentioned above, EA has thrown in the very best Team of the Week players from the FC 24 cycle as part of the TOTS Warm Up Series.

In total, 18 incredible TOTW players are available now in packs, with all of them rated no lower than 88 OVR and possessing some insane stats.

Stars from Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, La Liga, and more all feature, and we will now go through all of them below in OVR order. Those who have two PlayStyles+ on their card are highlighted by a symbol next to their name.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the Best Of TOTW players you could be packing!

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona Women - 92 OVR) *

Kylian Mbappe (PSG - 92 OVR)

Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad - 91 OVR)

Victor Osimhen (Napoli - 90 OVR) *

Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon Women - 90 OVR) *

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid - 90 OVR)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona - 90 OVR)

Paulo Dybala (Roma - 89 OVR)

Wendie Renard (Lyon Women - 89 OVR)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG - 89 OVR)

Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid - 88 OVR) *

Mario Gotze (Eintracht Frankfurt - 88 OVR) *

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan - 88 OVR) *

Matt O'Riley (Celtic - 88 OVR) *

Rafael Leao (AC Milan - 88 OVR)

Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich - 88 OVR)

Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen - 88 OVR)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women - 88 OVR)

