The Golazo promo has introduced some great players to FC 24 Ultimate Team in the past weeks, and the new Golazo Hero Hidetoshi Nakata SBC introduces yet another fantastic player from the promo.

Golazo Hero Hidetoshi Nakata has some astonishing attributes and also possesses a plethora of playstyles. Furthermore, his SBC is quite easy to do as you only have to complete one squad.

So without further ado, let's find out how to complete the Golazo Hero Hidetoshi Nakata SBC.

Golazo Hero Hidetoshi Nakata SBC Cheapest Solutions

As mentioned above, this new FC 24 Ultimate Team SBC allows players to earn a Golazo Hero Hidetoshi Nakata card. This card has some fantastic attributes such as 92 dribbling, 90 pace, and 89 shooting.

The Golazo Hero Hidetoshi Nakata card also possesses the Finesse Shot+, Chip Shot, Dead Ball, Incisive Pass, Pinged Pass+, Long Ball Pass, Press Proven, and Quick Step PlayStyles.

This Golazo Hero Hidetoshi Nakata card has some fantastic attributes!

This makes him a good CAM, who can cause a lot of damage coming off the bench. If you have a Serie A squad this Golazo Hero Hidetoshi Nakata card can be especially useful.

Without further ado, let's take a look at what you need to do to complete the Golazo Hero Hidetoshi Nakata SBC, and get your hands on this card.

Hidetoshi Nakata

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Hidetoshi Nakata

Reward:

Golazo Hero Hidetoshi Nakata

Once you have submitted the required squad for this SBC, you will be able to add Golazo Hero Hidetoshi Nakata to your Ultimate Team for around 73.4K coins.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

Golazo Team 1 Out Now | How to complete La Liga POTM Vinicius Jr SBC | TOTW 28 is Here | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Spring Title Update Patch Notes | Showdown Series SBCs