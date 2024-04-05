FC 24 TOTS Predictions

Team of the Season is almost here, with fans counting down until one of the most loved promos in Ultimate Team, and this year is going to be bigger and better than ever before!

With the introduction of women's players to FC 24 Ultimate Team, the catalogue for insane players in TOTS has increased, and we are now in reach of FC 24 Team of the Season.

TOTS is usually the most anticipated promo of the year alongside Team of the Year, so we have put together a list of players we expect to feature in the release, so let's check them out!

Team of the Season predictions

FC 24 has had a lot of awesome promos, but Team of the Season is set to bring some amazing blue cards to the game mode. We expect the promo to start in late April, with the Community TOTS voting starting soon.

With that in mind, we turn our heads towards the top five leagues, which have seen some incredible storylines take place over the past year. We have put together a list of 18 players we expect to see in each of the TOTS from the top five leagues, with our predictions being based on the performances throughout the entire season.

As well as the predicted players, we will also guess what rating EA will give these players, with some of them receiving huge boosts, so let's take a look at our Team of the Season Predictions.

Premier League TOTS predictions

Starting with the Premier League, we are anticipating some insane players to feature in this release, from many different clubs, with standout performers from most teams this season.

Erling Haaland

As there are only 18 spots available for the Premier League TOTS, we have tried to spread the love, and have thrown in a few surprises along with the obvious TOTS players.

Name Club Position OVR Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham Hotspur GK 92 David Raya Arsenal GK 91 Ben White Arsenal RB 93 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool CB 96 Gabriel Arsenal CB 93 Destiny Udogie Tottenham Hotspur LB 91 Antonee Robinson Fulham LB 91 Rodri Manchester City CDM 95 Declan Rice Arsenal CDM 94 Pascal Gross Brighton & Hove Albion CM 90 Phil Foden Manchester City CAM 94 Cole Palmer Chelsea CAM 92 Jarrod Bowen West Ham United RM 90 Mohamed Salah Liverpool RW 96 Erling Haaland Manchester City ST 97 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa ST 94 Dominic Solanke Bournemouth ST 90 Anthony Gordon Newcastle United LW 91

Ligue 1 TOTS predictions

Next up, we have Ligue 1, the top division in France, home to some of the best footballers in the world.

Kylian Mbappe

Ligue 1 Team of the Season always has hidden gems in it, and we don't think that will change in FC 24 TOTS, so we have a list of the best 18 players from the league this season.

Once again, PSG has dominated the league, however, there have been some surprises too, with second in the table with seven games to go!

Name Club Position OVR Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG GK 95 Marcin Bulka OGC Nice GK 91 Wilfried Singo AS Monaco RWB 91 Achraf Hakimi PSG RB 94 Facundo Medina RC Lens CB 92 Jean-Clair Todibo OGC Nice CB 92 Brendan Chardonnet Brest CB 90 Lucas Hernandez PSG LB 93 Pierre Lees-Melou Brest CM 90 Vitinha PSG CM 93 Benjamin Bourigeaud Rennes CM 93 Angel Gomes LOSC Lille CM 91 Teji Savanier Montpellier CAM 93 Edon Zhergova LOSC Lille RW 92 Kylian Mbappe PSG ST 97 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Marseille ST 94 Jonathan David LOSC Lille ST 92 Aleksandr Golovin AS Monaco LW 93

Bundesliga TOTS predictions

Bundesliga has seen a huge surprise this season, with Bayer Leverkusen on course to win their very first Bundesliga title, with Xabi Alonso working wonders with a fantastic team.

Jeremie Frimpong & Harry Kane

Bayern Munich has dominated for the past 10 years, but have been solidly knocked off their perch, which causes for some fresh names in the Bundesliga Team of the Season this year!

Name Club Position OVR Gregor Kobel Borussia Dortmund GK 94 Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen RWB 95 Waldemar Anton Stuttgart CB 91 Mats Hummels Borussia Dortmund CB 93 Jonathan Tah Bayer Leverkusen CB 93 Alex Grimaldo Bayer Leverkusen LWB 95 Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich CDM 95 Exequiel Palacios Bayer Leverkusen CM 93 Julian Brandt Borussia Dortmund CAM 93 Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich CAM 95 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen CAM 96 Xavi Simons RB Leipzig LM 93 Leroy Sane Bayern Munich RW 94 Harry Kane Bayern Munich ST 97 Deniz Undav Stuttgart ST 92 Serhou Guirassy Stuttgart ST 93 Lois Openda RB Leipzig ST 93 Jan-Niklas Beste Heidenheim LW 90

Serie A TOTS predictions

We move to Italy for our next set of Team of the Season predictions, and it looks as if Inter Milan are going to win the Scudetto for the 20th time in their history, only losing one match so far in the 30 matches played.

Lautaro Martinez

One surprise package in Serie A this season has been Bologna, led by former PSG and Barcelona midfielder, Thiago Motta, so expect to see some of their players in our predictions.

Name Club Position OVR Marco Carnesecchi Atalanta GK 91 Alessandro Buongiorno Torino CB 92 Danilo Juventus CB 93 Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan CB 94 Theo Hernandez AC Milan LB 94 Federico Dimarco Inter Milan LWB 93 Hakan Calhanoglu Inter Milan CM 94 Adrien Rabiot Juventus CM 94 Teun Koopmeiners Atalanta CM 92 Lewis Ferguson Bologna CAM 90 Matias Soule Frosinone RW 90 Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan ST 96 Albert Gudmundsson Genoa ST 90 Dusan Vlahovic Juventus ST 94 Olivier Giroud AC Milan ST 94 Paulo Dybala Roma ST 95 Rafael Leao AC Milan LW 95 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli LW 95

La Liga TOTS predictions

The final league that we will be predicting is Spain's top division, La Liga, which has seen Real Madrid return to the top of the league with some incredible players in their arsenal.

Jude Bellingham

Girona surprised many this season, and looked on course to win the league before petering out, however, Champions League football still looks certain.

Athletic Bilbao has also been in great form and is fighting Atletico Madrid for the final Champions League spot, while Europa League giants Sevilla are down in a miserable 14th position.

Name Club Position OVR Unai Simon Athletic Bilbao GK 93 Yan Couto Girona RB 92 Daley Blind Girona CB 92 Antonio Raillo RCD Mallorca CB 90 Joao Cancelo Barcelona LB 94 Federico Valverde Real Madrid CM 96 Ilkay Gundogan Barcelona CM 95 Toni Kroos Real Madrid CM 95 Aleix Garcia Girona CM 93 Alex Baena Villarreal LM 90 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid CAM 97 Isco Real Betis CAM 93 Takefusa Kubo Real Sociedad RW 93 Artem Dovbyk Girona ST 91 Ante Budimir Osasuna ST 90 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid ST 95 Vinicius Jr Real Madrid LW 96 Savio Girona LW 92

Other leagues to expect

Team of the Season is almost upon us, and there will be plenty more incredible players added to FC 24 Ultimate Team within this promo, and with the introduction of female players in the game mode this year, there will be some incredible high-rated talents in packs!

We have compiled a list of leagues we expect to be included in the TOTS promo, so let's check them out:

Liga F

WSL

GPFBL

NWSL

MLS

Super Lig

Liga Portugal

Saudi Pro League

EFL

Eredivisie

Rest of the World

FC 24 TOTS is set to be bigger and better than ever before, and we cannot wait for the first batch of Team of the Season players to drop!

Who do you think will be included in TOTS? Let us know in the comments below!

