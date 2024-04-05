FC 24 TOTS Predictions

Team of the Season is almost here, with fans counting down until one of the most loved promos in Ultimate Team, and this year is going to be bigger and better than ever before!
With the introduction of women's players to FC 24 Ultimate Team, the catalogue for insane players in TOTS has increased, and we are now in reach of FC 24 Team of the Season.
TOTS is usually the most anticipated promo of the year alongside Team of the Year, so we have put together a list of players we expect to feature in the release, so let's check them out!
Team of the Season predictions
FC 24 has had a lot of awesome promos, but Team of the Season is set to bring some amazing blue cards to the game mode. We expect the promo to start in late April, with the Community TOTS voting starting soon.
With that in mind, we turn our heads towards the top five leagues, which have seen some incredible storylines take place over the past year. We have put together a list of 18 players we expect to see in each of the TOTS from the top five leagues, with our predictions being based on the performances throughout the entire season.
As well as the predicted players, we will also guess what rating EA will give these players, with some of them receiving huge boosts, so let's take a look at our Team of the Season Predictions.
Premier League TOTS predictions
Starting with the Premier League, we are anticipating some insane players to feature in this release, from many different clubs, with standout performers from most teams this season.
As there are only 18 spots available for the Premier League TOTS, we have tried to spread the love, and have thrown in a few surprises along with the obvious TOTS players.
Name
Club
Position
OVR
Guglielmo Vicario
Tottenham Hotspur
GK
92
David Raya
Arsenal
GK
91
Ben White
Arsenal
RB
93
Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool
CB
96
Gabriel
Arsenal
CB
93
Destiny Udogie
Tottenham Hotspur
LB
91
Antonee Robinson
Fulham
LB
91
Rodri
Manchester City
CDM
95
Declan Rice
Arsenal
CDM
94
Pascal Gross
Brighton & Hove Albion
CM
90
Phil Foden
Manchester City
CAM
94
Cole Palmer
Chelsea
CAM
92
Jarrod Bowen
West Ham United
RM
90
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
RW
96
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
ST
97
Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa
ST
94
Dominic Solanke
Bournemouth
ST
90
Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United
LW
91
Ligue 1 TOTS predictions
Next up, we have Ligue 1, the top division in France, home to some of the best footballers in the world.
Ligue 1 Team of the Season always has hidden gems in it, and we don't think that will change in FC 24 TOTS, so we have a list of the best 18 players from the league this season.
Once again, PSG has dominated the league, however, there have been some surprises too, with second in the table with seven games to go!
Name
Club
Position
OVR
Gianluigi Donnarumma
PSG
GK
95
Marcin Bulka
OGC Nice
GK
91
Wilfried Singo
AS Monaco
RWB
91
Achraf Hakimi
PSG
RB
94
Facundo Medina
RC Lens
CB
92
Jean-Clair Todibo
OGC Nice
CB
92
Brendan Chardonnet
Brest
CB
90
Lucas Hernandez
PSG
LB
93
Pierre Lees-Melou
Brest
CM
90
Vitinha
PSG
CM
93
Benjamin Bourigeaud
Rennes
CM
93
Angel Gomes
LOSC Lille
CM
91
Teji Savanier
Montpellier
CAM
93
Edon Zhergova
LOSC Lille
RW
92
Kylian Mbappe
PSG
ST
97
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Marseille
ST
94
Jonathan David
LOSC Lille
ST
92
Aleksandr Golovin
AS Monaco
LW
93
Bundesliga TOTS predictions
Bundesliga has seen a huge surprise this season, with Bayer Leverkusen on course to win their very first Bundesliga title, with Xabi Alonso working wonders with a fantastic team.
Bayern Munich has dominated for the past 10 years, but have been solidly knocked off their perch, which causes for some fresh names in the Bundesliga Team of the Season this year!
Name
Club
Position
OVR
Gregor Kobel
Borussia Dortmund
GK
94
Jeremie Frimpong
Bayer Leverkusen
RWB
95
Waldemar Anton
Stuttgart
CB
91
Mats Hummels
Borussia Dortmund
CB
93
Jonathan Tah
Bayer Leverkusen
CB
93
Alex Grimaldo
Bayer Leverkusen
LWB
95
Joshua Kimmich
Bayern Munich
CDM
95
Exequiel Palacios
Bayer Leverkusen
CM
93
Julian Brandt
Borussia Dortmund
CAM
93
Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich
CAM
95
Florian Wirtz
Bayer Leverkusen
CAM
96
Xavi Simons
RB Leipzig
LM
93
Leroy Sane
Bayern Munich
RW
94
Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
ST
97
Deniz Undav
Stuttgart
ST
92
Serhou Guirassy
Stuttgart
ST
93
Lois Openda
RB Leipzig
ST
93
Jan-Niklas Beste
Heidenheim
LW
90
Serie A TOTS predictions
We move to Italy for our next set of Team of the Season predictions, and it looks as if Inter Milan are going to win the Scudetto for the 20th time in their history, only losing one match so far in the 30 matches played.
One surprise package in Serie A this season has been Bologna, led by former PSG and Barcelona midfielder, Thiago Motta, so expect to see some of their players in our predictions.
Name
Club
Position
OVR
Marco Carnesecchi
Atalanta
GK
91
Alessandro Buongiorno
Torino
CB
92
Danilo
Juventus
CB
93
Alessandro Bastoni
Inter Milan
CB
94
Theo Hernandez
AC Milan
LB
94
Federico Dimarco
Inter Milan
LWB
93
Hakan Calhanoglu
Inter Milan
CM
94
Adrien Rabiot
Juventus
CM
94
Teun Koopmeiners
Atalanta
CM
92
Lewis Ferguson
Bologna
CAM
90
Matias Soule
Frosinone
RW
90
Lautaro Martinez
Inter Milan
ST
96
Albert Gudmundsson
Genoa
ST
90
Dusan Vlahovic
Juventus
ST
94
Olivier Giroud
AC Milan
ST
94
Paulo Dybala
Roma
ST
95
Rafael Leao
AC Milan
LW
95
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Napoli
LW
95
La Liga TOTS predictions
The final league that we will be predicting is Spain's top division, La Liga, which has seen Real Madrid return to the top of the league with some incredible players in their arsenal.
Girona surprised many this season, and looked on course to win the league before petering out, however, Champions League football still looks certain.
Athletic Bilbao has also been in great form and is fighting Atletico Madrid for the final Champions League spot, while Europa League giants Sevilla are down in a miserable 14th position.
Name
Club
Position
OVR
Unai Simon
Athletic Bilbao
GK
93
Yan Couto
Girona
RB
92
Daley Blind
Girona
CB
92
Antonio Raillo
RCD Mallorca
CB
90
Joao Cancelo
Barcelona
LB
94
Federico Valverde
Real Madrid
CM
96
Ilkay Gundogan
Barcelona
CM
95
Toni Kroos
Real Madrid
CM
95
Aleix Garcia
Girona
CM
93
Alex Baena
Villarreal
LM
90
Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid
CAM
97
Isco
Real Betis
CAM
93
Takefusa Kubo
Real Sociedad
RW
93
Artem Dovbyk
Girona
ST
91
Ante Budimir
Osasuna
ST
90
Antoine Griezmann
Atletico Madrid
ST
95
Vinicius Jr
Real Madrid
LW
96
Savio
Girona
LW
92
Other leagues to expect
Team of the Season is almost upon us, and there will be plenty more incredible players added to FC 24 Ultimate Team within this promo, and with the introduction of female players in the game mode this year, there will be some incredible high-rated talents in packs!
We have compiled a list of leagues we expect to be included in the TOTS promo, so let's check them out:
- Liga F
- WSL
- GPFBL
- NWSL
- MLS
- Super Lig
- Liga Portugal
- Saudi Pro League
- EFL
- Eredivisie
- Rest of the World
FC 24 TOTS is set to be bigger and better than ever before, and we cannot wait for the first batch of Team of the Season players to drop!
Who do you think will be included in TOTS? Let us know in the comments below!
