FC 24: Is Pau Cubarsi in the game?

The Champions League quarter-finals are in full swing, and the intense battles in game week one have taken place, unearthing some superstars into the world of football.

With Barcelona beating PSG 3-2 away from home, there was one player who stood out above the rest, and at just 17 years of age, the future looks bright for this youngster!

Barcelona have a gem on their hands, and we will be taking a look at whether Pau Cubarsi is in FC 24, so let's find out!

Is Pau Cubarsi in FC 24?

FC 24 is the home to some of the world's most exciting players, from world-class superstars to young players who are on the path to stardom, and there is a new player that everyone is talking about after the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Pau Cubarsi started for Barcelona in a tough match away from home against PSG, and looked the most comfortable player on the pitch at times, keeping Kylian Mbappe quiet throughout the match.

Joining a long list of La Masia graduates, Cubarsi looks to be the real deal in the centre of defence and is only at the beginning of a long and successful career.

The Spaniard is in FC 24 and is the perfect player for a Career Mode Road to Glory save, starting with a 64 OVR, Cubarsi has an incredible 83 potential, and this will surely rise before the end of the summer.

Pau Cubarsi

Cubarsi's standout stats include 68 sprint speed, 68 stamina, 67 jumping, and 67 standing tackle, all of which will increase throughout a Career Mode save, and he has fantastic foundations to become a top-class CB in both FC 24 and real life.

You will be able to pick up the 17-year-old for a cheap price of £1.2 million in Career Mode, so signing Cubarsi in any save is highly possible!

This Barca star has a bright future ahead of him, so which path will you be taking Cubarsi on in your Career Mode save? Let us know in the comments below!

