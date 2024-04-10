FC 24: TOTW 30 Out Now Ft. Man City & Chelsea Stars

It's Wednesday, which only means one thing if you are an FC 24 Ultimate Team fan, the latest TOTW is here!

The Golazo promo has provided non-stop content over the past two weeks, but players can now switch their focus temporarily after Team of the Week 30 arrived in Ultimate Team, with EA adding 18 new informs into packs in recognition of their standout performances for their clubs.

Below, we will go through everything you need to know about TOTW 30, including all featured players and their official stats, so let's dive in and take a look at who has made the cut.

TOTW 30 Out Now

Team of the Week 30 is here after it was released into FC 24 Ultimate Team on 10 April at 6 pm BST, giving players the chance to take another short break from the Golazo promo and pack some of the latest informs.

Those included in this week's drop will be available in packs for seven days until TOTW 31 takes over and replaces them, so if a specific TOTW 30 player is on your radar, get opening those packs!

TOTW 30

Following the recent changes to TOTW ratings and PlayStyles, EA is increasing the OVR threshold and number of featured players once again. From TOTW 30 onwards, every player will have a Min. OVR of 87, whilst there will also be 14 featured players who have two PlayStyles+ instead of the usual three.

As always, we have highlighted the featured players by putting a symbol next to their names on the list below.

The latest combination of upgraded ratings, boosted stats, and additional PlayStyles means you are guaranteed to pack a great card, no matter what!

TOTW 30 Players

As usual, there are 18 new TOTW players available in Ultimate Team packs, all of whom have been upgraded based on their performances over the past week.

Following on from TOTW 29, those featured in the 30th instalment have some big shoes to fill, with the likes of Rafael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Gianluigi Donnarumma all included in last week's edition.

Players from the Premier League, Serie A, Saudi Pro League, and more all feature in TOTW 30, but there is a particular Manchester City star that stands out from the rest with an incredible rating!

We will now highlight three of the highest-rated players in TOTW 30, before listing the rest of the inclusions in positional order.

Phil Foden (Man City - 90 OVR)

In fantastic form and bagging his second hat-trick of the season, it's no surprise to see Phil Foden as the highest-rated player in TOTW 30. Just a day after scoring another beauty against Real Madrid in the Champions League, EA has given Foden an incredible 90-rated TOTW card in recognition of his three goals against Aston Villa this time last week.

Phil Foden

Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona - 89 OVR)

The Women players find themselves on international duty at the moment, and Spain kicked off their week in style by thumping Belgium 7-0 in their Euro 2025 qualifier. Amongst the goalscorers was Barcelona's Salma Paralluelo, who just like Foden and Palmer, bagged a hat-trick. As a result, the 20-year-old forward picks up an 89-rated card in TOTW 30.

Salma Paralluelo

Cole Palmer (Chelsea - 88 OVR)

It's been a hugely disappointing season for Chelsea, but Mauricio Pochettino will be grateful that he has Cole Palmer at his disposal. The former Manchester City man has been a rare symbol of hope within an inconsistent Blues side, and four goals in the past week, including a hat-trick against Manchester United, sees him deservedly receive an 88-rated TOTW item.

Cole Palmer

Here are the rest of the players included in TOTW 30:

Goalkeepers:

Radoslaw Majecki (AS Monaco - 87 OVR)*

Defenders:

Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr - 88 OVR) *

Gianluca Mancini (Roma - 88 OVR) *

Sergio Reguilon (Brentford - 87 OVR)*

Midfielders:

Malcom (Al Hilal - 88 OVR) *

Lindsey Horan (Lyon - 88 OVR)

Romain Del Castillo (Brest - 88 OVR)

Christian Pulisic (AC Milan - 87 OVR) *

Geny Catamo (Sporting CP - 87 OVR)*

Forwards:

Lois Openda (RB Leipzig - 88 OVR) *

Klara Buhl (Bayern Munich - 88 OVR) *

Yankuba Minteh (Feyenoord - 87 OVR) *

Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle Sounders - 87 OVR) *

Tim Kleindienst (Heidenheim - 87 OVR) *

Stanislav Iljutcenko (FC Seoul - 87 OVR)*

TOTW 30

Who are you hoping to pack from Team of the Week 30? Let us know in the comments below!

