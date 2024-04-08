FC 24: Title Update 12 coming soon

FC 24 has been a rollercoaster of emotions for players this year, with plenty of changes being made to the game throughout the cycle as EA attempts to create the perfect experience for their fanbase, and Title Update 12 is coming soon.

A total of 11 updates have seen a monumental amount of changes to the football video game since its release on September 29, with the introduction of gameplay updates, new star heads, and much more, and Title Update 12 is set to arrive any day now.

We will go through EA's Title Update 12 announcement and discuss everything being changed in FC 24, so let's check it out!

EA has announced via @EASFCDirect that Title Update 12 will hit FC 24 soon on all platforms.

Title Update 12

This is one of the smallest updates EA has made to FC 24 since its release, however, we can expect some new changes to the game, which should improve fans' experience.

Developers have been fairly scarce with information on the latest update, however, here is everything that is coming soon to FC 24.

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issue:

A stability issue could have occurred when removing expired Items from Transfer Targets.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated several aspects of CONMEBOL competitions, such as competition seeds, kits, teams, and ad boards.

Updated some player models, kits, badges, balls, boots, banners, flags, UI elements, button callouts, sponsors, and trophies.

Updated 12 star heads which will become visible in-game following a Server Release.

Addressed the following issues:

Addressed some stability issues that could have occurred.

Addressed instances of placeholder images.

There we have it, it seems as if there will be 12 updated star heads coming to FC 24 in the next update, and any Ultimate Team issues involving the Transfer Market have been fixed.

Are you happy with the patch notes for Title Update 12? Be sure to let us know in the comments below!

