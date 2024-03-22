How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24

Belligoal!

The Spring Update has been massive for FC 24 and its players, with many changes being made to the game to enhance realism, gameplay, and more.

FC 24 fans are loving these new additions to the game including new face scans and updated PlayStyles. Still, there is one new addition that has captured the eyes of many players, with a new celebration available in the game.

EA has added the infamous Belligoal celebration into FC 24 and you can now recreate Jude Bellingham's arms-wide stance after scoring a goal, and we are going to show you how to do it, so let's check it out.

Bellingham celebration added to FC 24

The realism for FC 24 continues to grow, with more and more face scans being added through new updates, including top players from great leagues, and even new manager faces too, including Ange Postecoglou.

Although fans are still waiting for the addition of Kenilworth Road six months into the game cycle, most of the updates have provided some incredible new moments to capture in-game, including a new celebration from the latest Spring Update.

Jude Bellingham has been loving life since signing for Real Madrid in the summer, solidifying himself as one of the best midfielders in the world, and he has been enjoying an advanced role in his new club, scoring 20 goals and grabbing eight assists in 30 matches for Los Blancos.

click to enlarge + 2 Jude Bellingham

The Englishman has captured the hearts of fans around the world, especially with his simple but amazing celebration that has been replicated on numerous occasions, and EA has added it to FC 24!

Players can now score in-game and celebrate like Bellingham, with the Belligoal celebration, and it is very simple to do.

This celebration is restricted to Jude Bellingham, so no other player can do it, however, he has plenty of cards in Ultimate Team that are incredible, and it can also be done in other game modes too.

To do the Belligoal celebration you have to score with Jude Bellingham and simply press X on PlayStation, or A on Xbox, and the player will be standing looking at the crowd with his arms wide, just like he does for Real Madrid!

click to enlarge + 2 Bellingham Celebration

EA has made a great addition to FC 24, and there will surely be plenty more to come in the future, with new celebrations emerging constantly in the world of football.

Will you be doing the Bellingham celebration at every opportunity? Let us know in the comments below.

