FC 24 How to complete TOTS Sorloth SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team as part of the La Liga Team of the Season promo, with La Liga top scorer Alexander Sorloth now available in the game mode.

The Norwegian has been given an incredible boosted card, which you can get your hands on in Ultimate Team by completing these SBC solutions.

TOTS Sorloth SBC Cheapest Solutions

There is a new Team of the Season card available now in Ultimate Team, as EA has awarded Villarreal striker Alexander Sorloth with a new TOTS card in the game after he netted 23 goals in La Liga this season, with one match left to play.

Beating the likes of Artem Dovbyk and Jude Bellingham in goals, the Norwegian striker has been in fine form this campaign, rightfully earning a TOTS item.

Sorloth has been given a 92-rated TOTS card with some great stats including 95 pace, 92 shooting, 87 passing, 92 dribbling, and an incredible 98 physical.

TOTS Sorloth

On top of that, the Villarreal striker possesses the Aerial, Relentless, and Trivela PlayStyles+, making for a great attacking option.

Now that you know what kind of player you are adding to your team, here are the cheapest solutions for the TOTS Sorloth SBC.

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

La Liga

Requirements:

LA LIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

La Liga

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

Once you have submitted the necessary requirements for this SBC, you will be able to add Team of the Season Alexander Sorloth to your Ultimate Team.

