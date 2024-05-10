FC 24 TOTS Plus Upgrade Evolutions Guide

EA has released a ton of brand-new content into FC 24 Ultimate Team, continuing the Team of the Season promo spectacularly, with the Ligue 1 and D1 Arkema TOTS squads available now!

There is also a new Evolution to complete in the game mode, where you can upgrade a TOTS Plus player of your choice, opening the door to an even greater squad for all Ultimate Team players.

TOTS Plus Upgrade Evolution Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving.

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, provide you with three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the TOTS Plus Upgrade Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not everyone in the game will fit into this category.

Whether you decide to pick a player from your favorite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them.

Here are the requirements you need for the TOTS Plus Upgrade Evolution:

Overall: Max. 93

Pace: Max. 96

Shooting: Max. 93

Dribbling: Max. 93

Rarity: Team of the Season Plus

TOTS Plus Upgrade Evolution Requirements

Best players for the TOTS Plus Upgrade Evolution

Here we will give you two options on who you can use in the TOTS Plus Upgrade Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Xavi Simons or Kylian Mbappe, for example. Let's see the two players we have chosen for this Evolution:

David Hancko (Feyenoord - 92 OVR)

Our first pick for the TOTS Plus Upgrade Evolution is Feyenoord defender David Hancko, who many players love in Ultimate Team. He has a great 92-rated TOTS Plus card, which can be upgraded to a 93 OVR with 91 pace, 78 shooting, 86 passing, 88 dribbling, 92 defending, and 94 physical!

Clara Mateo (Paris FC - 92 OVR)

A brand-new addition to Ultimate Team is Paris FC midfielder Clara Mateo, who has been given a 92-rated TOTS Plus item in the latest Team of the Season drop. In this Evolution, Mateo increases to a 93 OVR player with 94 pace, 93 shooting, 93 passing, and 94 dribbling, and looks like a fantastic right-winger for any squad! This would be cheaper to than completing the TOTS Diani SBC, and probably work out better!

How to complete the TOTS Plus Upgrade Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +1 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the TOTS Plus Upgrade:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Shooting: +1

Passing: +1

Dribbling: +1

Defending: +1

TOTS Plus Upgrade Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 1 Squad Battle (or Rivals/Champions) match by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Shooting: +1

Passing: +1

Dribbling: +1

Physical: +1

TOTS Plus Upgrade Evolution Level 2

There we have it, once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO, your player will have evolved by +1 OVR!

This is a great new Evolution, which TOTS Plus player will you be evolving? Let us know in the comments below!

