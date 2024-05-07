How to Complete FC 24 Fantasy FC Hero Lucio SBC, Costs & Solutions

The Bundesliga and Frauen-Bundesliga TOTS squads have taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA continues to drop even more content for players to dive into.
One of which is a brand-new SBC, and Fantasy FC Hero Lucio is available to obtain now by completing ten Squad Building Challenges.
Below, we will go through the cheapest solutions so you can complete the Fantasy FC Hero Lucio SBC and add him to your Ultimate Team!
Fantasy FC Hero Lucio SBC Cheapest Solutions
EA has released a new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Fantasy FC Hero Lucio becoming the latest player to drop in conjunction with the Bundesliga Team of the Season.
Lucio has a 92-rated Fantasy FC Hero item with some great stats to match, including 86 Pace, 82 Passing, 84 Dribbling, 94 Defending, and 92 Physical.
Additionally, the former CB possesses the Anticipate and Block PlayStyles+ to top off an incredible card.
With all of that in mind, let's take a look at all of the Squad Requirements for the Fantasy FC Hero Lucio SBC and the cheapest ways to complete them.
Brazil
Requirements:
- Brazil Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
Serie A
Requirements:
- Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
Bundesliga
Requirements:
- Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
90-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
90-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
91-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 91
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
Once all of the squads have been submitted, you will be able to add Fantasy FC Hero Lucio to your Ultimate Team for around 988K coins.
Do you plan on completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!
Bundesliga TOTS Out Now | Frauen-Bundesliga TOTS Out Now | Title Update 14 Excludes Kenilworth Road Fix | TOTS Beste Objectives | FC 24 Releases as Free PlayStation Plus Game | How to Complete FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon Raul SBC
Explore new topics and discover content that's right for you!EA Sports FC