How to Complete FC 24 Fantasy FC Hero Lucio SBC, Costs & Solutions

The Bundesliga and Frauen-Bundesliga TOTS squads have taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA continues to drop even more content for players to dive into.

One of which is a brand-new SBC, and Fantasy FC Hero Lucio is available to obtain now by completing ten Squad Building Challenges.

Below, we will go through the cheapest solutions so you can complete the Fantasy FC Hero Lucio SBC and add him to your Ultimate Team!

Fantasy FC Hero Lucio SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has released a new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Fantasy FC Hero Lucio becoming the latest player to drop in conjunction with the Bundesliga Team of the Season.

Lucio has a 92-rated Fantasy FC Hero item with some great stats to match, including 86 Pace, 82 Passing, 84 Dribbling, 94 Defending, and 92 Physical.

Fantasy FC Hero Lucio

Additionally, the former CB possesses the Anticipate and Block PlayStyles+ to top off an incredible card.

With all of that in mind, let's take a look at all of the Squad Requirements for the Fantasy FC Hero Lucio SBC and the cheapest ways to complete them.

Brazil

Requirements:

Brazil Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Brazil

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Serie A

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Bundesliga

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

91-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

91-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

Once all of the squads have been submitted, you will be able to add Fantasy FC Hero Lucio to your Ultimate Team for around 988K coins.

Do you plan on completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

Bundesliga TOTS Out Now | Frauen-Bundesliga TOTS Out Now | Title Update 14 Excludes Kenilworth Road Fix | TOTS Beste Objectives | FC 24 Releases as Free PlayStation Plus Game | How to Complete FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon Raul SBC