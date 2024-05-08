FC 24 How to do the Balotelli Selfie Celebration

Team of the Season is in full swing, and the current Mixed Leagues TOTS squad is filled with some great players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Riyad Mahrez, and Mario Balotelli—whose famous celebration has now been introduced into the game.

The Italian striker has played for some of the best teams in the world, and his unique character has made him a fan favorite at many of those clubs.

While this new card looks incredible, there is an extra piece of information you need to know, and you can celebrate in a special way when scoring with the TOTS Moments Balotelli item, so let's check out the celebration and how to do it!

How to do the Balotelli Selfie Celebration in FC 24

Mario Balotelli has been given a new TOTS Moments card in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and by scoring with the Italian, you can perform the selfie celebration.

Once you have found the back of the net with Balotelli, you simply have to run to the advertising board on the right side of the goal, and it will automatically give you an animation of Balotelli taking a selfie with his teammates, which you and your opponent will see!

This celebration happened during the Italian's time at Marseille and can now be recreated in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Balotelli Selfie Celebration

Celebrations have become a staple in the culture of Ultimate Team, with EA adding signature dances and acts to the game, replicating the celebrations of some of the world's best players.

Scoring a goal against your opponent and hitting the 'Griddy' adds that little bit of fun to the Ultimate Team experience. However, your opponent may think otherwise, and this new celebration is the perfect way to rile up the opposition.

Mario Balotelli received a TOTS Moments card in the recent Mixed Leagues TOTS drop, being rewarded a 92-rated player item with 91 pace, 90 shooting, 89 passing, 94 dribbling, 41 defending, and 96 physical, so finding the back of the net with the Adana Demirspor player shouldn't be an issue.

Is this the most toxic celebration in FC 24? Let us know if you will try it in the comments below!

