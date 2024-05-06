FC 24 D1 Arkema TOTS Coming Soon to Ultimate Team

Team of the Season may already be in its second week, but the hype and excitement surrounding it remains strong as EA prepares to drop two new squads.

The Bundesliga and Frauen-Bundesliga TOTS cards are available now via packs, SBCs, and Objectives, but they will eventually be replaced by the Ligue 1 and D1 Arkema Team of the Season in a few days time.

Below, we will cover everything you need to know about the D1 Arkema TOTS, including potential player inclusions and release dates, so let's dive in and take a look!

FC 24 Ultimate Team will welcome the D1 Arkema Team of the Season on Friday, May 10 at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST).

Arriving alongside Ligue 1, the D1 Arkema will become the third-ever Women's TOTS to feature in the game.

Ada Hegerberg

D1 Arkema TOTS players are expected to be in packs for seven days and will be joined by promo-themed SBCs and Objectives, just as we've seen with all previous TOTS league drops so far.

D1 Arkema TOTS Players

Following the WSL and Frauen-Bundesliga Team of the Season squads, the D1 Arkema TOTS will have some big shoes to fill, but we anticipate it could be one of the best yet.

The final matchday of the D1 Arkema season takes place on May 8th, and whilst Lyon has already claimed the title, stars from PSG will likely dominate the team with the champions.

With all of that in mind, here's who we predict to feature in the D1 Arkema Team of the Season!

Player Club Position Kinga Szemik Reims GK Sakina Karchaoui PSG LB Selma Bacha Lyon LB Wendie Renard Lyon CB Damaris Egurrola Lyon CDM Grace Geyoro PSG CM Clara Mateo Paris FC RM Kadidiatou Diani Lyon RW Ada Hegerberg Lyon ST Marie Katoto PSG ST Showing 1-10 of 11 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

11 players made up the WSL and Frauen-Bundesliga TOTS squads, so we expect the D1 Arkema to include the same amount. This means we've had to make the hard decision to leave out the likes of Lindsey Horan, Sara Dabritz, and Amel Majri, although they could arrive as SBCs or Objectives.

We will continue to update this page with new information and leaks on the D1 Arkema TOTS should they become available.

Who do you think should be included in the D1 Arkema Team of the Season? Let us know in the comments below!

