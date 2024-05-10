FC 24 TOTS Minamino & Benyahia Objectives Guide

Team of the Season continues in great fashion as EA has dropped two new teams into packs, with the Ligue 1 and D1 Arkema TOTS now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Amongst the new TOTS cards, EA has also released a bunch of content, and there is a new Objective available, which allows you to add two new French league TOTS players to your team for FREE!

TOTS Minamino & Benyahia Objectives Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new set of Objectives into Ultimate Team, with Monaco's Takumi Minamino being given a Team of the Season card for his performances this season, as well as Le Havre striker Ines Benyahia.

All players can get these cards for FREE by completing four simple challenges in Ultimate Team.

TOTS Benyahia & Minamino

Minamino has been given a 93-rated TOTS item with some great stats including, 94 pace, 85 shooting, 95 passing, 93 dribbling, 62 defending, and 83 physical!

Whereas Benyahia has a fantastic 91-rated card with 90 pace, 86 shooting, 88 passing, 94 dribbling, 84 defending, and 85 physical.

Perfect Strike

Requirements:

Score 8 goals using a player from Ligue 1 in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Efficient Finisher

Requirements:

Score 8 goals using a player from D1 Arkema in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

250 XP

Efficient Striker

Play 10

Requirements:

Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

250 XP

Win 7

Requirements:

Win 7 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 players from D1 Arkema in your starting 11.

Reward:

75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Win 7

Once you have completed all four of the challenges required, you will be able to redeem TOTS Minamino and TOTS Benyahia, and adding both players to your team, and there will also be some packs in the store waiting to be opened!

Will you be completing this Objective? Let us know in the comments below!

