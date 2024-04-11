FC 24: How to complete Showdown Sébastien Haller SBC - Costs & Solutions

The Showdown SBCs are back to FC 24 Ultimate Team, and this time they present us with an 89 OVR Sébastien Haller card.

So without further ado, let's find out how to complete the Showdown Sébastien Haller SBC.

Showdown Sébastien Haller SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a Showdown SBC for the first time in a very long time. This SBC introduces a new card of the Africa Cup of Nations winner and Borussia Dortmund's prolific goal scorer, Sébastien Haller.

Showdown Sébastien Haller has some incredible attributes such as 91 shooting, 89 dribbling, 89 physical, and 88 pace. Furthermore, the Ivory Coast star also possesses some great PlayStyles.

It's a great card to use as a super sub, or if you have a Bundesliga team and are looking for a striker with a unique set of skills.

Sébastien Haller

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Sébastien Haller

Reward:

Showdown Sébastien Haller

Once you have submitted the required squad for this SBC, you will be able to add Showdown Sébastien Haller to your FC 24 Ultimate Team squad for around 31.6K coins.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

