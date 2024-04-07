FC 24: How to complete Icon Ronaldinho SBC - Costs & Solutions

The FC 24 Ultimate Team has been completely taken over by the Golazo promotion. Even though it will continue for another week, now with Golazo Team 2 available in packs, EA has also introduced an Icon card. This time, it's the Icon Ronaldinho SBC.
Alongside all the excitement surrounding this promotion, a lot of new content has been added to Ultimate Team, including a new SBC featuring a Brazilian Icon.
Let's delve into the most economical solutions together, so you can successfully complete the Icon Ronaldinho SBC and add the Brazilian legend to your Ultimate Team!
Icon Ronaldinho SBC Cheapest Solutions
EA has recently introduced a new SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team, which includes the legendary forward Ronaldinho as an Icon player item. The famous Brazilian had a remarkable career in Spain and Italy, excelling for Barcelona and AC Milan, respectively.
This latest Icon item raises Ronaldinho's rating to an impressive 93 OVR, with outstanding stats like 96 dribbling, 94 composure, 93 acceleration, 92 finishing, 92 vision, and 91 short passing. Furthermore, the forward has a weak foot rating of four stars and five-star skill moves.
Additionally, the player has one PlayStyle+, specifically Trickster+. Now that you have knowledge of the player's attributes, let's discuss the most budget-friendly options for completing the Icon Ronaldinho SBC in your Ultimate Team.
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Exactly 11 Player Rare
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Exactly 11 Player Rare
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- 5-match loan Icon Ronaldinho
Rossoneri
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Player Milan
- Min. 1 Player Team of the Week
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
FC Barcelona
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Player FC Barcelona
- Min. 1 Player Team of the Week
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
League Finesse
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Player LaLiga
- Min. 1 Player Team of the Week
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
Top Notch
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Player Team of the Week
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Player Team of the Week
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad (x3)
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
89-Rated Squad (x3)
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
90-Rated Squad (x4)
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
Upon completion of all the necessary squads for this SBC, you will be able to add Icon Ronaldinho SBC to your Ultimate Team by investing around 1.7M coins.
Do you intend to complete this Icon Ronaldinho SBC? Please share your opinions in the comments below!
