FC 24: How to complete Icon Ronaldinho SBC - Costs & Solutions

The FC 24 Ultimate Team has been completely taken over by the Golazo promotion. Even though it will continue for another week, now with Golazo Team 2 available in packs, EA has also introduced an Icon card. This time, it's the Icon Ronaldinho SBC.

Alongside all the excitement surrounding this promotion, a lot of new content has been added to Ultimate Team, including a new SBC featuring a Brazilian Icon.

Let's delve into the most economical solutions together, so you can successfully complete the Icon Ronaldinho SBC and add the Brazilian legend to your Ultimate Team!

Icon Ronaldinho SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has recently introduced a new SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team, which includes the legendary forward Ronaldinho as an Icon player item. The famous Brazilian had a remarkable career in Spain and Italy, excelling for Barcelona and AC Milan, respectively.

This latest Icon item raises Ronaldinho's rating to an impressive 93 OVR, with outstanding stats like 96 dribbling, 94 composure, 93 acceleration, 92 finishing, 92 vision, and 91 short passing. Furthermore, the forward has a weak foot rating of four stars and five-star skill moves.

Additionally, the player has one PlayStyle+, specifically Trickster+. Now that you have knowledge of the player's attributes, let's discuss the most budget-friendly options for completing the Icon Ronaldinho SBC in your Ultimate Team.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Player Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Player Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC On a Loan

Reward:

5-match loan Icon Ronaldinho

Rossoneri

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Milan

Min. 1 Player Team of the Week

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Rossoneri

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

FC Barcelona

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player FC Barcelona

Min. 1 Player Team of the Week

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

FC Barcelona

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

League Finesse

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player LaLiga

Min. 1 Player Team of the Week

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC League Finesse

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Notch

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Team of the Week

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Top Notch

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Team of the Week

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad (x3)

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad (x3)

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad (x4)

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC 90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

Upon completion of all the necessary squads for this SBC, you will be able to add Icon Ronaldinho SBC to your Ultimate Team by investing around 1.7M coins.

Do you intend to complete this Icon Ronaldinho SBC? Please share your opinions in the comments below!

Golazo Team 2 Out Now | How to complete Future Stars Icon Beckham SBC | TOTW 29 is Here | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Spring Title Update Patch Notes | TOTS Predictions