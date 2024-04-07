FC 24: How to complete Icon Ronaldinho SBC - Costs & Solutions

Icon Ronaldinho SBC
By Oliver Zivic

Icon Ronaldinho SBC

The FC 24 Ultimate Team has been completely taken over by the Golazo promotion. Even though it will continue for another week, now with Golazo Team 2 available in packs, EA has also introduced an Icon card. This time, it's the Icon Ronaldinho SBC.

Alongside all the excitement surrounding this promotion, a lot of new content has been added to Ultimate Team, including a new SBC featuring a Brazilian Icon.

Let's delve into the most economical solutions together, so you can successfully complete the Icon Ronaldinho SBC and add the Brazilian legend to your Ultimate Team!

Icon Ronaldinho SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has recently introduced a new SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team, which includes the legendary forward Ronaldinho as an Icon player item. The famous Brazilian had a remarkable career in Spain and Italy, excelling for Barcelona and AC Milan, respectively.

This latest Icon item raises Ronaldinho's rating to an impressive 93 OVR, with outstanding stats like 96 dribbling, 94 composure, 93 acceleration, 92 finishing, 92 vision, and 91 short passing. Furthermore, the forward has a weak foot rating of four stars and five-star skill moves.

Additionally, the player has one PlayStyle+, specifically Trickster+. Now that you have knowledge of the player's attributes, let's discuss the most budget-friendly options for completing the Icon Ronaldinho SBC in your Ultimate Team.

Born Legend

Requirements:

  • Exactly 11 Player Rare
  • Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

Icon Ronaldinho SBC
expand image
Credit: EasySBC
Born Legend

Reward:

  • Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

  • Exactly 11 Player Rare
  • Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

Icon Ronaldinho SBC
expand image
Credit: EasySBC
Rising Star

Reward:

  • Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

  • Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Icon Ronaldinho SBC
expand image
Credit: EasySBC
On a Loan

Reward:

  • 5-match loan Icon Ronaldinho

Rossoneri

Requirements:

  • Min. 1 Player Milan
  • Min. 1 Player Team of the Week
  • Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Icon Ronaldinho SBC
expand image
Credit: EasySBC
Rossoneri

Reward:

  • Premium Electrum Players Pack

FC Barcelona

Requirements:

  • Min. 1 Player FC Barcelona
  • Min. 1 Player Team of the Week
  • Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Icon Ronaldinho SBC
expand image
FC Barcelona

Reward:

  • Small Prime Gold Players Pack

League Finesse

Requirements:

  • Min. 1 Player LaLiga
  • Min. 1 Player Team of the Week
  • Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Icon Ronaldinho SBC
expand image
Credit: EasySBC
League Finesse

Reward:

  • Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Notch

Requirements:

  • Min. 1 Player Team of the Week
  • Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Icon Ronaldinho SBC
expand image
Credit: EasySBC
Top Notch

Reward:

  • Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

  • Min. 1 Player Team of the Week
  • Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Icon Ronaldinho SBC
expand image
Credit: EasySBC
87-Rated Squad

Reward:

  • Prime Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad (x3)

Requirements:

  • Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Icon Ronaldinho SBC
expand image
Credit: EasySBC
88-Rated Squad

Reward:

  • Premium Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad (x3)

Requirements:

  • Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

Icon Ronaldinho SBC
expand image
Credit: EasySBC
89-Rated Squad

Reward:

  • Rare Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad (x4)

Requirements:

  • Team Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

Icon Ronaldinho SBC
expand image
Credit: EasySBC
90-Rated Squad

Reward:

  • Mega Pack

Upon completion of all the necessary squads for this SBC, you will be able to add Icon Ronaldinho SBC to your Ultimate Team by investing around 1.7M coins.

Do you intend to complete this Icon Ronaldinho SBC? Please share your opinions in the comments below!

Golazo Team 2 Out Now | How to complete Future Stars Icon Beckham SBC | TOTW 29 is Here | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Spring Title Update Patch Notes | TOTS Predictions

This Article's Topics

Explore new topics and discover content that's right for you!

EA Sports FC