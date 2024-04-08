FC 24: Is Kobbie Mainoo in the Game?

It's been just over six months since the first instalment of the EA FC franchise was released to the world, and millions of players are continuing their Ultimate Team and Career Mode journeys before FC 25 arrives later this year.

Since the launch of FC 24 back in September, we have seen some of the most exciting up-and-coming talents in football introduced to the game via several Squad Updates, giving Career Mode players, in particular, the chance to develop future world beaters.

The question many will be wondering, however, is whether Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo is one of those to have been introduced to the game. So, with that in mind, let's find out below!

Is Kobbie Mainoo in FC 24?

It's safe to say that it's been an underwhelming season for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United, with the Red Devils currently sitting eleven points off a Champions League spot in sixth place with seven games to go.

That being said, it hasn't been all doom and gloom at Old Trafford thanks to the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo, who has provided a rare sparkle of light for the United faithful.

Kobbie Mainoo

Fans of Manchester United, England, and the 18-year-old academy product will be pleased to know that Mainoo is playable in FC 24 and now comes with a much-improved rating compared to the one he received at launch.

Initially 62-rated with a potential of 84, Mainoo jumped up to 70 OVR and 86 potential in a recent Squad Update which has seen him become one of the best wonderkids to use in the game.

Possessing 84 balance, 78 agility, 77 acceleration, 75 short passing, and 74 dribbling, the recent England debutant offers some fantastic statistics for his age.

Thanks to 76 jumping, 71 standing tackle, and 70 defensive awareness, Mainoo can also do a solid job defensively, making him a great all-round option for central midfield.

Kobbie Mainoo

With a Career Mode valuation of around £3.2 million, the Manchester United starlet is a cheap yet hugely effective option for most managers looking to build for the future, and will only get better.

Will you be using Kobbie Mainoo in FC 24? Let us know in the comments below!

